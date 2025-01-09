Jordan Extends Condolences To US Over Wildfire Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its sincere condolences to the and people of the US over of the fires that broke out in multiple forests in the city of Los Angeles, which killed several people and others.

Ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah stressed the Kingdom's sympathy and solidarity with the US government and people, expressing its sincere condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Qudah also highlighted that all Jordanians residing and present in Los Angeles are "safe."

At least five people have been killed in rampaging wildfires around Los Angeles, officials said Wednesday, with firefighters overwhelmed by the speed and ferocity of multiple blazes, according to AFP.

Up to 1,500 buildings have burned in fires that have broken out around America's second biggest city, forcing over 100,000 people from their homes, AFP said.

Hurricane-force winds whipped up fireballs that leapt from house to house in the upmarket Pacific Palisades area, incinerating a swathe of California's most desirable real estate favoured by Hollywood celebrities.