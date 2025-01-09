Veterans For America First Met With GA Senator Steve Gooch To Advocate For Change To GA Statutes Said Debbie Dooley

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VFAF Team Meets with GA Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch

VFAF Team Meets with GA Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch

VFAF Team Meets with GA Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch

Georgia State Chapter Press Secretary Debbie Dooley announced Veterans for America First met with Georgia Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch on Legislation.

- Kartik Bhatt Georgia State Chapter Deputy Political DirectorATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Veterans for America First met with GA Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch today to advocate for change to GA State ordinances. These new changes will offer substantial protections to Law Enforcement Officers.Representing VFAF was National President CPT. Robert M Cornicelli, National VP and Georgia State Chapter President Attorney Jared Craig, Georgia Operations Director Frederic Mulika a Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy, Georgia Communications Director Lucretia Hughes host of Real News with Lucretia Hughes. The meeting with Senator Gooch was arranged by Georgia Deputy Political Director Kartik Bhatt, an honorary Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy.Bhatt also arranged President Cornicelli to present the proposed changes the Georgia State Police team assigned to Lt. Governor Burt Jones.Prior to the meeting today Georgia Police Chief Stoney Mathis contributed to process.The national veteran's organization is also building their own media platforms. Lucretia Hughes runs Real News with Lucretia Hughes broadcasting the daily show live on X at @cre35 from 5pm-7pm EST. The show also runs on Facebook, Amazon and Roku and has the official support of the Georgia State Chapter of Veterans for America First where Hughes serves as the state communications director.The national veteran's organization runs two weekly X Spaces shows on Mondays and Thursdays at 7pm EST. The shows feature MAGA talk with CPT Robert M. Cornicelli, Tiffany Savage, Debbie Dooley and Jared Craig which air live on X @VFAFWarroomIn other VFAF News:Veterans for America First National Leadership Team for 2026 cycle has been named.article/771465985/vfaf-veterans-for-america-first-announces-new-national-leadership-team-said-christi-tasker-press-secretaryVeterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Tiffany Savage, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig, Stan Fitzgerald and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF and is available for free public screenings by contacting ...The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669

Stan Fitzgerald

Veterans for America First

+1 770-707-6291

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

VFAF MEDIA - Promotional Bumper VFAF Veterans for America First @VFAFWarroom

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.