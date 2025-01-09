British Swim School Founder Rita Goldberg Passes Away, Leaving A Remarkable 40-Year Legacy Of Water Safety

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- British Swim School, North America's leading "learn to swim" provider, announces with deep sadness the passing of its founder, Rita Goldberg, on Tuesday, January 7,

2025. A trailblazer in water safety and swim lessons, Goldberg's passion and vision revolutionized how swimming lessons are taught, emphasizing survival-based techniques.

Rita Goldberg founded British Swim School in 1981 in Manchester, England. Channeling her drive, resilience and charm she was determined to conquer all the naysayers and local bureaucracy of the time to build a pool in the basement of her Victorian house, creating the country's first indoor children's swim school.

In the following years, she dedicated countless hours refining the gentle and highly effective teaching methods that remain a hallmark of British Swim School today. These methods, developed with care and precision, have stood the test of time, remaining the backbone of the British Swim School teaching methodology

over the last 40 years.

In 1991, she brought British Swim School to North America, where it grew into a successful franchise system with lessons offered in rented pools through partnerships with fitness centres and hotels.

A former national swimmer, Rita's tenacity earned her the nickname "British Bulldog "in her adopted home of the US. In 2019, British Swim School was acquired by

Buzz Franchise Brands as part of her intention to ensure the school could reach even more children. Despite stepping back, her influence and teaching methods remain at the heart of the program.

"This is incredibly sad news for everyone in the British Swim School family," Ashley Gundlach, President of

British Swim School. "Rita's passion and energy for our mission to teach survival-first swimming skills continues to inspire our instructors, franchisees, and families across the British Swim School community. Her legacy will live on."

The British Swim School family mourns the loss of an extraordinary leader, mentor, and water safety advocate.

