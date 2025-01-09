Kering: Half-Yearly Achievement Report On Kering Share Quotations Liquidity Mandate - December 2024
Press release - half yearly achievement report on Kering share quotations liquidity mandate - December 2024
HALF-YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON KERING SHARE
QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE
Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Kering to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2024:
Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 14,624
Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 14,612
Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 340,825 shares for €84,878,819.26
Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 340,825 shares for €84,844,865.45
As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2024:
Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 13,437
Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 13,706
Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 306,881 shares for €112,710,267.92
Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 313,631 shares for €115,445,138.69
About Kering
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735 as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature:“Empowering Imagination”. In 2023, Kering had 49,000 employees and revenue of €19.6 billion.
