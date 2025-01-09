Tripleseat Announces Partnership And Integration With UK CRM Airship Harnessing Event Data To Unlock Revenue For Venues

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John Karemy, UK Marketing LeadLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tripleseat , the leading event management software for hospitality venues across the UK, proudly announced it has partnered with Airship , the leading UK CRM platform for hospitality venues, to deliver a new integration that will help venue operators use event data to create customer loyalty and repeat event bookings.This seamless integration allows Tripleseat and Airship users to see their event data flow into Airship. By combining Tripleseat's event data with Airship's advanced marketing tools, operators can create personalised and meaningful communications that strengthen guest relationships and unlock new revenue opportunities. Venues must be Tripleseat and Airship customers to take advantage of this integration.Over 17,000 venues worldwide use Tripleseat, and leading UK venues like Hakkasan, Corrigan Collection, Daisy Green, Hawksmoor, and more have seen, on average, a 30% increase in event revenue through Tripleseat. Airship is a designed-for-hospitality CRM supporting 800 brands across its two platforms. Airship specialises in creating tools that help operators understand their customers better, including their behaviour, preferences, spending, and visiting habits, so every communication sent can be tailored to drive future visits.“At Tripleseat, we're dedicated to supporting the UK hospitality industry, and it was important for us to partner with leading UK CRM platform Airship,“ said John Karemy, UK Marketing Lead at Tripleseat.“We want to create beneficial partnerships in the UK that allow our customers to grow their event business and revenue. Through our integration with Airship, our mutual customers can harness event data and create meaningful campaigns that deliver additional revenue and customer loyalty.”“We're dedicated to being a customer-centric tech business at Airship, and that's why we were really keen to work with the team at Tripleseat who value their customers and the hospitality industry.Having access to insightful data to aid decision-making can make a good business a great one. Combining the powerful customer data captured from Tripleseat and Airship's tools to segment audiences, build campaigns, and deliver personalised content to guests is a match made in heaven and will bring another level of value to both of our platforms.” said Luci Cunningham, Head of Commercial at Airship & Toggle.To learn more about this integration visit:About TripleseatTripleseat is a sales and event management platform used by more than 17,000 venues globally, enabling event managers to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and capture £13.5 billion in event leads. To learn more, please visit .

