MAXHUB Wins CES 2025 Microsoft AI Innovation Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Our commitment to innovation and enhancing collaboration experiences through advanced is unwavering," said Darren

Lin, Vice General Manager of MAXHUB Global Business. "Winning this award, alongside the recent Red Award for the XCore Kit Pro, highlights MAXHUB's dedication to delivering high-quality, accessible solutions that inspire connection and creativity across all workspaces."

MAXHUB XT Series for Microsoft Teams Rooms

Designed to transform meeting spaces, the MAXHUB XT Series offers tailored solutions for BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) meeting rooms. The comprehensive portfolio includes a wide range of products such as console kits, UC peripherals, and multi-size displays, offering flexible options for focus spaces, small rooms, medium and large meeting rooms, and even signature room setups. With over 5 bundled solutions and more in development, MAXHUB ensures seamless support for diverse room sizes and configurations.

Key features of

MAXHUB's Teams Rooms solutions include:



One-Touch Join and Front Row Display for intuitive, immersive meetings.

Simple Installation with a single cable, enabling quick upgrades to BYOD spaces.

Advanced Remote Device Management via MAXHUB Pivot, simplifying operations. Industry-leading 3-year advanced replacement warranty for peace of mind.

MAXHUB XT20-PS Kit: Latest Certified Teams Rooms Solution for Medium and Large Meeting Rooms

At

CES 2025, MAXHUB showcased its latest certified Teams Rooms solution, the MAXHUB XT20-PS Kit. Designed for medium to large meeting rooms, this solution integrates advanced video, audio, and control features for seamless collaboration. The kit includes the XCore Kit Pro, powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 mini-PC and an 11.6-inch touchscreen control panel, supporting wireless content sharing and dual-screen display capabilities.

The

MAXHUB UC P30 PTZ Camera features 4K dual-eye tracking, AI-powered auto-framing, and speaker tracking, ensuring clear, flexible video with easy installation options. The MAXHUB UC BM45 Speakerphone offers 360-degree voice pickup through an 8-beam microphone array and AI-driven noise suppression, providing clear, distraction-free audio. With plug-and-play setup, the XT20-PS Kit guarantees reliable, user-friendly performance for Microsoft Teams Rooms.

AI Enhancements Elevating Collaboration

MAXHUB's AI-powered features are designed to redefine hybrid collaboration, creating an immersive and dynamic experience for all participants:



Auto Framing: Adjusts the camera view in real-time to center all participants in the frame.

Speaker Tracking: Dynamically follows the active speaker, enhancing engagement with a lifelike interaction. Presenter Tracking: Keeps presenters centered and framed, bringing remote attendees closer to the action.

A Strong Partner in Innovation with Microsoft

MAXHUB relationship with Microsoft continues to drive global business growth and technological innovation. By integrating Microsoft Azure cloud technology, MAXHUB leverages Azure Cosmos DB and Azure Kubernetes Services to create a globally distributed architecture. This infrastructure optimizes services like Over-The-Air (OTA) updates and Content Management Systems (CMS), ensuring compliance with regional data regulations while streamlining operations.

"By combining

MAXHUB's two decades of R&D expertise with Microsoft's cutting-edge technologies, our collaboration ensures we deliver industry-leading solutions that redefine global collaboration." shared Lin.

Celebrating

CES Excellence and Innovation

At

CES 2025, MAXHUB reaffirmed its position as a technology leader by showcasing its innovative, collaboration-first solutions. By expanding access to Teams Rooms technology and integrating AI-driven features with award-winning design, MAXHUB is committed to creating meaningful connections in the modern workspace.

For more information on

MAXHUB's solutions, visit .

About

MAXHUB:

MAXHUB is a global leader in integrated commercial display and unified communications solutions. With over 20 years of research and development excellence, MAXHUB empowers organizations worldwide through innovative products, strong supply chain management, and a commitment to enhancing collaboration in diverse work environments.

