Maids And Moore Sets Fundraising Goal For Cleaning For A Reason

Maids and Moore, a Houston-based cleaning service, launches a fundraising campaign to support Cleaning for a Reason.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Maids and Moore , a leading cleaning service in Houston and a longtime advocate for Cleaning for a Reason, is setting a $1,000 fundraising goal to empower the nonprofit's mission of bringing comfort and cleanliness to cancer patients' homes.As one of the Top Ten Supporting Maid Service Providers in the nation from 2018 to 2022, Maids and Moore has partnered with Cleaning for a Reason for years, offering complimentary house cleanings to individuals undergoing cancer treatment. Now, the company is calling on the community to help amplify this life-changing work through its latest fundraising initiative.“Every dollar counts when it comes to making a difference,” said Holly Moore, CEO and Founder of Maids and Moore.“The families we serve are often facing overwhelming challenges, and we've seen firsthand how a clean, organized home can provide a sense of normalcy and peace. This campaign is about extending that impact to even more people in need.”Maids and Moore has added a convenient donation link on its website, encouraging contributions of any size to help reach the $1,000 goal. The company emphasizes that each donation, no matter the amount, fuels Cleaning for a Reason's vital efforts to support cancer patients across the nation.Houston residents and supporters nationwide can take part in this compassionate mission by donating through the website and spreading the word about the campaign.About: Founded in 2008, Maids and Moore is a family-owned and operated cleaning company providing comprehensive maid services across Houston including Katy, Sugar Land, Cypress, The Woodlands, Spring, Montgomery, and Cinco Ranch. Fully licensed and bonded, the company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and is a proud member of the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA).For more information, please visit:

