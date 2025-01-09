METIS Intelligence, A Cutting-Edge AI Company, Raises New Funding Round To Drive U.S. Market Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- METIS Intelligence, a global leader in NextGen AI-driven intelligence and law enforcement solutions, has successfully raised a pivotal funding round, led by UAE-based Tau Capital. This new will support METIS' ambitious plans to expand its footprint in North America, making its groundbreaking intelligence solutions accessible to law enforcement, public safety and security agencies of all sizes across the region.

With METIS, these agencies are changing the game, transforming operations, and achieving results by delivering best-in-class intelligence solutions that were previously out of reach, both financially and logistically, especially at the municipal level. Through the power of AI driven smart fusion, cognitive automation and augmented intelligence, METIS enables organizations to harness every available piece of data in "real time"-providing both relevant and actionable insights that dramatically improve the quality of decision making. Making sense of many complex and diverse data sources simultaneously, METIS empowers investigators to quickly uncover critical leads or emerging threats, solve cases faster, and improve the quality of prosecutions.

A significant highlight of this expansion is the appointment of

Bill Murray , General Partner at Tau Capital, to the METIS Intelligence Board of Directors. Bill brings decades of global business, 'Five Eyes' intelligence, government, and policy experience, which will be instrumental in steering METIS' growth strategy in North America."

"This investment is a game-changer for our North American operations," said

Dr. Joseph J. Lestrange , EVP and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer for METIS North America. "It will accelerate our ability to provide world-class intelligence solutions across the region, that empower agencies to combat crime and adapt quickly to evolving public safety challenges."

"This investment is a pivotal moment for METIS as we expand our North American operations," added

Natan Bandler , CEO of METIS Intelligence. "With Tau Capital's backing and our innovative AI technology, we are poised to transform the way agencies of all sizes access and utilize cutting-edge intelligence tools. This milestone aligns with our mission to make advanced technology affordable and impactful for every agency, regardless of size."

This funding will also fuel METIS' R&D efforts, enhance partnerships with public and private sectors, and drive the growth of its U.S.-based team, enabling greater responsiveness to the unique needs of North American agencies.

About METIS Intelligence

METIS Intelligence is a cutting-edge AI technology company founded in Israel by intelligence and technology experts. The company's U.S. operations are based in Washington, DC, and led by former law enforcement and intelligence executives with deep industry expertise.

METIS specializes in providing innovative tools that empower professionals to navigate complex challenges, streamline workflows, and deliver impactful results and is uniquely compatible with the complex and diverse tech requirements of the North American market because of its flexible deployment options, including on-prem, gov/private cloud or a SaaS model hosted by METIS!

