Atomany Releases "Hello 2025," Envisioning The Future Of Cryptocurrency And Innovation Plans

2024 Review: Trust, Security, Innovation, and Wealth Management at the Forefront

Journey of Confidence: Rebuilding User Trust and Igniting Global Enthusiasm

In December 2024, Atomany launched a "Journey of Confidence" covering four major international and technological hubs-London, Singapore, Dubai, and New York-to reconnect with users. These cities witnessed how Atomany ignited trust and anticipation among its users through strength and sincerity.

Dialogue with Industry Pioneers: During this journey, Atomany engaged in in-depth discussions with the industry community, traditional financial sectors, and various investment groups to explore opportunities and challenges in the blockchain industry, injecting new vitality into its development.

Security First: Comprehensive Protection for User Assets

Security is not a goal, but a mission. Amidst the relentless threats in the crypto industry, Atomany has proven to global users that it can not only safeguard their assets but also elevate security to new heights within the industry.

Top-tier Security Collaboration: In 2024, Atomany partnered with leading global security firms to conduct comprehensive audits of every chain and product on the platform, building an ironclad security defense system.

Proof of Reserves (PoR): For 12 consecutive months, Atomany released Proof of Reserves based on Merkle Trees, maintaining a storage rate of over 100%, demonstrating its commitment to transparency and accountability.

User Funds Assurance: Atomany introduced futures margin and theft compensation policies, pledging to fully compensate users for any financial losses due to platform issues, ensuring that every user's assets are secure.

Tech-Driven Product Innovation: A New Industry Benchmark

Technology is the inherent gene of Atomany, and innovation is the rhythm that keeps pace with the times. In 2024, Atomany harnessed technology to ignite user enthusiasm and lead the future of product innovation.

Liquidity Pool AMM Market Maker: Officially launched in February 2024, Atomany not only made asset management more efficient but also upgraded to a liquidity pool model that supports users without positions, resulting in higher annualized percentage yields (APY) for futures account assets.

"Trade to Earn" and "Order to Earn" Plans: Atomany broke traditional rules with a UAE mechanism, incentivizing every user to engage in trading and order placement, enhancing market activity and achieving a win-win miracle for both the platform and users.

"Hello 2025": Three Major Strategies for Future Advancement

In the "Hello 2025" plan, Atomany proposed three core strategies aimed at leading the next phase of development in the cryptocurrency and decentralized finance sectors.

1. Driving Multi-Asset Integration to Create a New Financial Ecosystem: Atomany aims to break down barriers between traditional finance and the crypto market, leveraging tokenization to bring more traditional assets onto the blockchain. In the next two years, Atomany plans to launch tokenized real estate, allowing users to invest in high-value real estate projects through on-chain tokens, facilitating global asset allocation.

2. Accelerating Technological Innovation to Enhance User Experience: Technology remains Atomany's core driving force. Over the next two years, Atomany will focus on the following technological breakthroughs:

- Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZK-Proof): Enhancing user privacy while ensuring transaction transparency through privacy protection technology.

- Quantum-Safe Encryption: Preemptively addressing the security demands of the quantum computing era to safeguard user assets from future potential threats.

- AI-Driven Investment Advice: Implementing AI technology to provide personalized investment suggestions and risk management support for users.

Conclusion

Through "Hello 2025," Atomany not only showcased its past achievements but also outlined a clear vision for the future. This announcement is not just a strategic business release but also a forecast for the future of the cryptocurrency industry. For more information or to interview Atomany's representatives, please stay tuned to Atomany.

