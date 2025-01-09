The BLU Group - Advertising and Marketing Announces the Launch of J.B. Steel's Stunning New Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tony Roberts, CEO of The BLU Group - Advertising and MarketingLA CROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The BLU Group - Advertising and Marketing is thrilled to announce the launch of the newly redesigned and optimized website for J.B. Steel, a leading structural and steel fabricator based in Tucson, Arizona. The new site, JBSteel , blends exceptional visual appeal, integrated video, and a project-focused design to showcase J.B. Steel's craftsmanship, expertise, and strong commitment to the local community.The revamped website reflects J.B. Steel's industry leadership, highlighting their extensive portfolio of structural steel projects. Visitors can explore dynamic video content and stunning visuals that bring their capabilities to life while gaining insights into the company's long-standing dedication to quality, safety, and innovation.“Our goal was to create a website that truly captures the artistry and precision J.B. Steel brings to every project,” said Tony Roberts, CEO of The BLU Group - Advertising and Marketing.“The new design emphasizes their craftsmanship, while the integration of video and a user-friendly interface ensures that clients can quickly see why J.B. Steel is the trusted name in steel fabrication in Arizona and beyond.”Key features of the updated site include:- Enormous Visual Appeal: High-quality imagery and engaging visuals highlight the scope and scale of J.B. Steel's impressive projects.- Integrated Video: Dynamic video content provides a closer look at their work and the processes behind their industry-leading steel fabrication.- Project-Focused Design: Dedicated sections spotlight J.B. Steel's diverse projects, from aviation, military, and healthcare to higher education, industrial, and hospitality.- Community Commitment: Content underscores J.B. Steel's active role in supporting the Tucson community, a core value of their organization.- Search Engine Optimization: The site is optimized for search engines , driving new business opportunities and ensuring potential clients can easily find J.B. Steel online.“We are proud of our new website. It showcases the many complex and rewarding projects completed by J.B. Steel's Employee-Owners, and the success we have experienced over the past 30 years." said Dan Elmer, President of J.B. Steel.“The new website will allow additional collaboration with our trade partners, clients and prospects, showcase the quality of our work, and highlight the relationships within our community.”Designed to provide a seamless user experience, the website's intuitive navigation ensures visitors can quickly find the information they need, whether they're exploring the company's project portfolio or learning more about their services. The responsive design ensures the site performs beautifully across all devices, from desktops to smartphones.“The updated website positions J.B. Steel as a digital leader in their industry, offering a powerful tool to drive new business while reflecting their dedication to excellence and community engagement,” Roberts added.“We are excited about the impact this will have on their business and their ability to continue serving their clients and community.”For more information and to explore J.B. Steel's updated website, visit JBSteel.About The BLU Group - Advertising and MarketingThe BLU Group - Advertising and Marketing is a full-service agency based in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Specializing in website design, digital marketing, branding, and strategic communications, The BLU Group partners with businesses to create innovative marketing solutions that deliver measurable results.

