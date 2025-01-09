FBI publishes POV VIDEO by New Orleans assaulter

(MENAFN) The FBI has made public a recorded by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the New Orleans attacker responsible for the deadly New Year's Day assault. The nearly four-minute-long footage shows Jabbar's preparations for the January 1 attack on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter, including scenes filmed with his Meta smart glasses. The agency revealed that Jabbar had visited the city twice before the attack, in October and November, filming the streets for his plan.



The video, which contains no sound, includes surveillance clips and those recorded by Jabbar himself. It begins with footage from October 31, showing Jabbar filming while riding a bicycle through the French Quarter. In a later clip, he tests his Meta glasses by recording himself in a mirror at a rental property. On January 1, footage captures Jabbar placing two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in coolers on Bourbon Street, though the devices failed to detonate due to Jabbar’s lack of experience.



At around 3:15 am on January 1, Jabbar drove a rented truck into a crowd of New Year’s revelers, resulting in 14 deaths and multiple injuries. After the crash, he exited the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police officers before being fatally shot. Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas, had a history of erratic behavior and had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in videos posted online, but the FBI found no evidence of direct ties to the group, suggesting he acted alone.

MENAFN09012025000045015687ID1109072501