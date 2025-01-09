Sepsis Market To Surge Rapidly During 20242034, Highlights Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading companies such as Inotrem, Adrenomed, Shionogi, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp., are driving advancements in Sepsis treatments to enhance patient care.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Sepsis Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Sepsis, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Sepsis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Sepsis, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Sepsis treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Sepsis symptoms and their impact on patients' quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Sepsis alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Sepsis treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Sepsis.

To Know in detail about the Sepsis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Sepsis Market Forecast Report

Some of the key insights of Sepsis Market Report:

. In 2023, the United States recorded approximately 1,974 thousand incident cases of sepsis, and this number is expected to rise in the forecast period due to an aging population, increasing chronic diseases, and growing antibiotic resistance.

. The highest prevalence of sepsis in the US was observed in the >75 age group, which accounted for a significant number of cases, while the lowest was in the 18-25 age group.

. Among the incident cases of sepsis in the US in 2023, approximately 1,003 thousand cases were female and 971 thousand were male.

. In terms of sepsis origin, lung infections accounted for the highest number of cases in the US, with around 691 thousand in 2023, and these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

. In the EU4 and the UK, 1,245 thousand cases of sepsis were recorded in 2023, with Germany accounting for the highest share of 328 thousand cases.

. In Japan, the total number of incident sepsis cases in 2023 was around 395 thousand, with a marked increase due to the aging population.

. In 2023, the majority of sepsis cases in the US were identified as sepsis without organ dysfunction (57%), followed by septic shock (24%) and severe sepsis (18%). These numbers are expected to rise during the forecast period (2024-2034).

. The launch of emerging therapies for sepsis, such as Allocetra from Enlivex Therapeutics and enibarcimab from Adrenomed, is expected to significantly impact the sepsis treatment market during the forecast period (2023-2034).

. In April 2024, Enlivex Therapeutics announced promising Phase II data for its Allocetra therapy.

. In April 2024, Adrenomed received Fast Track designation from the US FDA for its lead product candidate, enibarcimab, for the treatment of septic shock.

. Emerging Therapies in the Sepsis are VBI-S, Nangibotide, Giapreza, Vasostrict, Onoact Injection (Landiolol hydrochloride), Allocetra, Adrecizumab, Fetroja/Fetcroja (Cefiderocol), Recomodulin (ART-123), CER-001, CYT107, Esmolol (esmolol hydrochloride), BIO-11006, and others.

. Key Companies working for the treatment of Sepsis are La Jolla Pharmaceuticals, Par Pharmaceutical, Ono Pharmaceutical, Vivacelle Bio, Inotrem, Enlivex Therapeutics, Adrenomed, Shionogi, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp., AM-Pharma, ABIONYX Pharma, Revimmune, Baxter Healthcare, and others.

Sepsis Overview:

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that results from the body's response to infection, leading to organ dysfunction. If not detected and treated early, it can progress to septic shock, multiple organ failure, and potentially death. Septic shock represents a more severe form of sepsis, where circulatory and cellular/metabolic disturbances significantly raise mortality risk. The initial assessment of a sepsis patient involves reviewing their medical history, physical examination, clinical symptoms, and key biomarkers (like C-reactive protein and procalcitonin), which are essential for early detection and prompt management. The Sepsis market outlook report offers a comprehensive overview of sepsis pathophysiology, diagnostic methods, treatment strategies, and an in-depth look at a patient's journey-from symptom onset to diagnosis and the complete treatment process.

Get a Free sample for the Sepsis Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Sepsis Epidemiology:

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Sepsis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total Sepsis Incidence cases

. Sepsis Gender-specific Incidence cases

. Sepsis Severity-specific Incidence cases

. Origin-specific Sepsis Incidence cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Sepsis epidemiology trends @ Sepsis Epidemiology Forecast

Sepsis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities:

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Sepsis drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Sepsis treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Sepsis drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Sepsis pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Sepsis treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Sepsis.

Sepsis Market Outlook:

Sepsis is a multifaceted condition caused by a variety of infectious agents, leading to different immune responses and resulting in single or multiple organ dysfunctions. Treatment for sepsis is dependent on factors such as the origin and cause of the infection, the affected organs, and the severity of the damage. Given its critical nature, sepsis requires immediate medical attention for swift and effective intervention upon diagnosis.

Sepsis treatment is typically divided into two main approaches: targeted antimicrobial therapies and general supportive treatments. Empressin, a vasopressor based on argipressin, is indicated for treating catecholamine-refractory hypotension in patients over 18 years old who are experiencing septic shock. Argipressin, a naturally occurring hormone, helps raise blood pressure by constricting blood vessel smooth muscles and promoting water retention.

The Sepsis Therapeutics Market in the 7MM is projected to experience significant growth from 2024 to 2034, fueled by factors like the rising incidence of sepsis, technological innovations, increased funding for drug development, greater public awareness, and ongoing research advancements. The anticipated approval of new therapies, coupled with the increasing number of sepsis cases, is expected to drive market expansion. The promising pipeline for sepsis treatment provides an optimistic outlook for more effective treatment options in the near future.

Companies such as Vivacelle Bio, Inotrem, and Enlivex Therapeutics, among others, are progressing their lead candidates through various stages of clinical development, with a focus on investigating their potential for treating sepsis.

Sepsis Market Drivers:

. The increasing number of elderly people and rising chronic conditions are driving the demand for sepsis treatments.

. New treatments like Allocetra and enibarcimab are advancing sepsis care and driving market growth.

Sepsis Market Barriers:

. The rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria complicates sepsis treatment, making it harder to manage effectively.

. Delayed detection and lack of awareness hinder early treatment, affecting sepsis outcomes.

Scope of the Sepsis Market Report:

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Sepsis Companies: La Jolla Pharmaceuticals, Par Pharmaceutical, Ono Pharmaceutical, Vivacelle Bio, Inotrem, Enlivex Therapeutics, Adrenomed, Shionogi, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp., AM-Pharma, ABIONYX Pharma, Revimmune, Baxter Healthcare, and others.

. Key Sepsis Therapies: VBI-S, Nangibotide, Giapreza, Vasostrict, Onoact Injection (Landiolol hydrochloride), Allocetra, Adrecizumab, Fetroja/Fetcroja (Cefiderocol), Recomodulin (ART-123), CER-001, CYT107, Esmolol (esmolol hydrochloride), BIO-11006, and others.

. Sepsis Therapeutic Assessment: Sepsis currently marketed, and Sepsis emerging therapies

. Sepsis Market Dynamics: Sepsis market drivers and Sepsis market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Sepsis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Sepsis Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Sepsis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Sepsis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents:

1. Sepsis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Sepsis

3. SWOT analysis of Sepsis

4. Sepsis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Sepsis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Sepsis Disease Background and Overview

7. Sepsis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Sepsis

9. Sepsis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Sepsis Unmet Needs

11. Sepsis Emerging Therapies

12. Sepsis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Sepsis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Sepsis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Sepsis Market Drivers

16. Sepsis Market Barriers

17. Sepsis Appendix

18. Sepsis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

