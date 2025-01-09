Yuan Plummets To 16-Month Low Amid Trade Policy Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chinese yuan hit its weakest level since September 2023, falling 0.1% to 7.33 per dollar on Wednesday. This decline occurred despite the People's of China's efforts to maintain a stable fixed rate ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20th.



The yuan's reflects growing fears about potential U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. Investors are concerned that the PBOC may need to devalue the currency.



This move would offset the impact of higher tariffs on exports, which have been crucial for China's economic growth amid weak domestic consumer demand. Recent strong U.S. employment and services data have bolstered expectations of slower interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve .



This contrasts with China's monetary policy easing to combat deflationary pressures. The dollar index has risen about 0.5% since Tuesday's data release. The PBOC has expressed its determination to maintain yuan stability and prevent it from exceeding exchange rate limits.



However, the central bank faces a challenging situation. Julian Evans-Pritchard, Chief China Economist at Capital Economics, noted, "They'll have to accept some currency weakness as the least bad alternative. The question is: how far is the central bank willing to go?"







While the yuan weakens against the dollar, it has strengthened against other currencies. This suggests a broader story of dollar strength rather than solely a China-specific issue.

Economic Uncertainty in Asia

Other Asian currencies, including the Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah, Philippine peso, Taiwan dollar, and Korean won, have also depreciated against the dollar. The PBOC aims to maintain a stable exchange rate while awaiting clarity on Trump's trade policies.



In Hong Kong, funding costs for offshore yuan have increased recently, indicating the central bank's efforts to defend the exchange rate against speculators. Chinese stock prices fell on Wednesday, with the CSI 300 index dropping by 0.2%.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also declined by 0.9%. These movements reflect the broader economic uncertainty facing China as it navigates complex domestic and international challenges.

