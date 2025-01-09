CPC discipline body urges continued efforts in anti-corruption fight

(MENAFN) The disciplinary body of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has called for sustained confidence and determination in the ongoing battle against corruption, acknowledging that the current situation remains challenging and complex.



This call was made in a statement issued at the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), which took place from Monday to Wednesday in Beijing.



Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of China, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the session and delivered a significant speech.



The session reviewed the progress of discipline inspection and supervision efforts in 2024 and outlined tasks for 2025. A work report was presented by Li Xi, a member of the CPC Central Committee's Standing Committee and Secretary of the CCDI, on behalf of the CCDI Standing Committee.



The participants expressed their commitment to advancing the anti-corruption campaign with resolve, aiming to eliminate the root causes and conditions that enable corruption.

