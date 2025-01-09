Swiss Army Cuts Uniform Distribution To Save Millions

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Members of the Swiss will only receive a distinctive grey dress uniform, the famous "Tenü A", for representational purposes in the future. This cost-cutting measure should help the save CHF55 million ($60.3 million) over the next ten years.

Deutsch de Armee gibt“Tenü A” nicht mehr allen ab und spart Millionen Original Read more: Armee gibt“Tenü A” nicht mehr allen ab und spart Millione

This content was published on January 8, 2025 - 10:41 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The army wants to use the saved funds to expand its defence capabilities, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Members of Switzerland's militia army currently receive a dress uniform as part of their regular equipment; new and replacement uniforms cost CHF5.2 million annually.

The army wants to save up to 3% on personnel costs by 2030 – a maximum of around CHF210 million. This is to be achieved by reducing the number of posts via retirements. This means that not all people who retire will be replaced, confirmed army spokesperson Stefan Hofer. No redundancies are planned.

More More Switzerland outlines budget plan to save billions of francs

This content was published on Sep 20, 2024 Switzerland plans to reduce the federal budget by CHF3.6 billion from 2027, rising to CHF4.6 billion in savings by 2030.

Read more: Switzerland outlines budget plan to save billions of franc

The cost-cutting measures are the result of parliamentary decisions to reduce operating expenditure. The current security policy situation in Europe has also been taken into account. It is constantly examining further measures to reduce operating costs.

More More Swiss army receives CHF500m extra funding boost

This content was published on Dec 3, 2024 The Swiss army will have CH 530 million more than expected for armaments investments after a parliamentary chamber approved the increase.

Read more: Swiss army receives CHF500m extra funding boos

Just under a month ago, it decided to halve the number of air force demonstrations and exhibitions in order to save money. The planning for personnel savings in 2025 has been completed, the statement continues.

The implementation of the savings in subsequent years is still to be coordinated with the Federal Council's decisions regarding the tasks and subsidy review of the federal government.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb