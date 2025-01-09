From Acting To Directing: Dorra Zarrouk's Bold Transition, Artistic Vision

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Dorra Zarrouk, a celebrated Tunisian renowned across the Arab world for her versatile roles in both television and film, has carved a remarkable career defined by depth, emotion, and undeniable talent. With a history of seamlessly navigating between dramatic and comedic roles, Zarrouk's ability to connect with audiences has made her a standout in Arab entertainment. Recently, she made her debut as a director with the documentary Wein Serna (The Life That Remains), which addresses the harrowing experiences of Palestinian refugees. In this interview, we explore her transition into directing, the impact of digital platforms, and her reflections on her celebrated journey.





Congratulations on your recognition at the VS Film Festival! How does this honour feel to you?

Thank you so much! This recognition is truly meaningful to me as it acknowledges the artistic journey I've been on. Very short films hold a special place because they convey profound stories in a concise, impactful way. I am grateful to be part of this genre.



With the rise of digital platforms, how do you see the future of very short films?

I believe very short films represent the future of cinema. Digital platforms have propelled this genre forward, matching the fast-paced nature of today's world. While they won't replace feature-length films, they offer a refreshing addition that brings diversity and a new dimension to the industry. Can you tell us about your latest Tunisian film, Sahbek Rajel? What themes does it address?

The film delves into the complexities of friendship, love, and sacrifice, set against the backdrop of social and humanitarian challenges. My role was a departure from what I've done before, as it portrays both internal and external struggles in a fresh way. It's a deeply personal exploration, and I hope the audience connects with its universal themes.









You mentioned your character in Sahbek Rajel faces both internal and external struggles. Could you elaborate on that?

The role was challenging because it required me to portray a character undergoing significant internal conflict. It's about a person torn between societal expectations and personal desires, caught in a whirlwind of love, friendship, and sacrifice. This character's inner turmoil mirrors the external challenges they face, and I hope this depth resonates with the audience.

How was your first experience as a director with The Life That Remains?

Directing The Life That Remains was a challenging yet incredibly enriching experience. The story sheds light on the suffering of Palestinian refugees, focusing on the journey of a mother, Nadine, and her children. My goal was to tell their story truthfully, without embellishments, highlighting their resilience and humanity.

Why did you choose the Palestinian cause as the subject of The Life That Remains?

The Palestinian cause is one of the most urgent humanitarian issues globally. With my background in political science, I feel a deep connection to the plight of Palestinian refugees. It was important for me to create a film that represents their struggles in an honest and compassionate light.

What were some of the challenges you encountered during filming?

One of the biggest challenges was working with non-professional actors, especially since many of them were real people living through the refugee experience. It took considerable effort to help them feel comfortable in front of the camera. Additionally, filming in different locations required meticulous planning to ensure safety, particularly because there were children involved.

How did the film resonate with both the audience and critics?

Thank God, the film found an emotional connection with the audience. People really empathized with Nadine's journey. Critics also offered positive feedback, praising my directorial debut and seeing it as a valuable step in my artistic evolution. Do you plan to pursue more directing projects in the future?

Absolutely! Directing has always been a passion of mine, and I am eager to continue exploring this field. I want to create more works that tackle social and humanitarian issues, using cinema as a powerful tool for change.









What do you look for when selecting artistic projects?

I am drawn to strong scripts that tackle important issues and resonate with me personally. I seek out projects that challenge me artistically and allow me to explore diverse roles. Equally important is the team I collaborate with - a positive, supportive atmosphere on set is essential to me.

How do you view the future of Arab art and drama?

Arab drama is undergoing a period of tremendous growth, especially with the rise of digital platforms. There's more diversity in storytelling and an improvement in production quality. I believe this shift offers artists new opportunities to showcase their creativity in unique and innovative ways. Do you think these changes have a personal impact on artists?

Yes, of course. The rise of digital platforms has significantly expanded the creative landscape. Artists no longer have to stick to traditional TV or film formats; platforms like Netflix and Shahid offer flexibility and freedom in both content and time. However, with that freedom comes responsibility. We must be discerning in the projects we choose, as we still hold a duty to present meaningful work to our audience.