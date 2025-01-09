Shoe Insert Market To Hit USD 9.5 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shoe insert is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to changing lifestyle and growing adoption rates.

Shoe Insert size reached USD 5.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by shifting consumer preferences and increasing awareness of the importance of foot and proper footwear support. As more people recognize the impact of foot conditions on their overall well-being, the demand for comfortable and supportive shoe inserts has risen significantly.



The shoe insert market is segmented by product type, including casual insoles, athletic insoles, orthotic insoles, and others. The casual insole segment led the market in 2023, generating substantial revenue, with continued growth projected over the coming years. Casual insoles are gaining popularity due to their focus on comfort, particularly for individuals who spend long hours on their feet during daily activities.

Features like memory foam, gel, and other cushioning materials relieve foot fatigue, making them ideal for everyday use. Furthermore, as athleisure trends blur the lines between casual and athletic wear, consumers are looking for versatile insoles that can complement both styles.

When it comes to materials, the shoe insert market is categorized into silicone, polymers, plastics, rubber, and other materials. The polymer segment accounted for a significant share in 2023 and is projected to continue growing at a steady pace through 2032.

Polymers like ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and polyurethane are highly valued for their performance, as they combine lightweight properties with superior cushioning. These materials offer flexibility and durability, making them suitable for a wide range of insoles, from casual footwear to performance-oriented athletic shoes.

The U.S. shoe insert market dominates globally, holding the largest share in 2023. This dominance is primarily attributed to the growing awareness surrounding foot health and the increasing recognition of foot-related ailments. Many consumers are becoming more informed about conditions like plantar fasciitis and flat feet, leading to a surge in demand for shoe inserts that provide targeted support and comfort.

Healthcare professionals, including podiatrists and physiotherapists, recommend shoe inserts as part of treatment protocols, boosting consumer interest in these products. As a result, the market in North America continues to expand, driven by a growing focus on overall well-being and preventive health measures.

Major players in shoe insert market include Bauerfeind, CURREX, ENERTOR, Foot Science, FootBalance System, Nike, PowerStep, PROFOOT, Puma, Sidas, SOLO Laboratories, Spenco Medical, Superfeet, Texon, and Under Armour among others.

