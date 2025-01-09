QF's Tailored Sporting Opportunities Empower Children With Disabilities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With opportunities for growth, meaningful relationships, and self-discovery, children with disabilities can truly thrive - a reality Maha Al Marri experienced when her seven-year-old son, Saleh Al Marri, who has Down syndrome, attended Qatar Foundation's Ability Friendly Program Winter Camp.

The Ability Friendly Program is committed to promoting inclusion and creating sporting opportunities for people with disabilities, and Al Marri said:“In the beginning, my son struggled to adapt to such programs, but I saw it as an opportunity for him to step out of his comfort zone and develop essential skills.

“Over time, I've realized how these camps, along with his education at Awsaj Academy [part of Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education], help improve his communication skills and boost his confidence.”



Al Marri has noticed significant changes in her son's confidence and behavior, saying:“This isn't the first camp he has attended, but since he started participating, he has become more open to trying new things, more effective in communicating, and more engaged with us in ways we haven't seen before.”

Held in collaboration with Seashore Group, the camp's inclusive approach not only supported Saleh's personal growth but also strengthened his bond with his aunt.“Watching them laugh and play together is a joy,” said Al Marri.“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to see him integrate into the community while forming connections with other children.

“I feel fortunate to live in a country that prioritises supporting individuals with disabilities. I hope to see more programs like this across the country, not just through specialized initiatives, but as part of a broader effort to make inclusivity a cornerstone of the whole community.”

Speaking about her son's experience at the camp, she added:“Horse riding was a particularly special activity for Saleh. The camp gave him a chance to do something he truly loves. After the session, he couldn't stop talking excitedly about how much he enjoyed his time with the horses.

“This camp demonstrated the incredible impact that the right support and opportunities can have. It highlighted what children are capable of achieving, paving the way for a brighter future for them.“These experiences can unlock potential we might not even realize exists, helping children grow in confidence, develop new skills, and build meaningful connections within their communities.”