Tuya Highlights Its Theme For CES 2025: Unlocking The Door To All Possibilities With AI

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA , HKEX: 2391), a global cloud service provider, showcases its latest AI-driven products and solutions at CES 2025, taking place from January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Tuya aligns with the CES 2025 theme while developing its own variation, "AI DIVE IN" (in Chinese Pin Yin: Yu AI Tong Xing, Zhi Ze Wan Xiang). Additionally, Tuya releases its Four Signature Colors for 2025, including Tech Purple, Eco Green, Distant Mountain Blue, and Vibrant Yellow, which embody Tuya's vision for the future.

AI is at the forefront of technological development and is ubiquitous, as its presence subtly shifts from visible to invisible. Just as we don't think about how electricity powers a light bulb, AI is beginning to integrate into every corner of human life, continuously transforming the physical world. What concept does Tuya intend to convey with its CES 2025 theme "AI DIVE IN"? What profound transformational opportunities can it bring to the industry? What vision of the future does Tuya's Four Signature Colors describe? Let's explore Tuya's booth to find the answers.

A Deep Dive into Tuya's Chinese CES Theme

The industry often uses this phrase to describe the surging wave of AI: "AI is like a train. You hear the rumbling sound as it approaches, eagerly anticipating its arrival. It's finally here, flashing by, and then soon leaves you far behind." This phrase captures the rapid evolution of AI, catching people off guard yet inspiring endless imagination.

As AI continues its penetration into daily life, many companies have released or showcased their AI-equipped terminal devices. According to IDC, by 2024, more than 70% of terminal devices in the Chinese market will feature AI capabilities, with AI terminals accounting for 55%. This means that in this technological revolution, the wisest choice for those unwilling to be left behind by AI is to embrace and adapt to this rapid transformation.

Tuya's CES 2025 theme "AI DIVE IN" is further elaborated in its Chinese theme, "Yu AI Tong Xing, Zhi Ze Wan Xiang" (in Chinese Pin Yin), which means that by journeying along, smartization can benefit all phenomena and objects in the universe.

Tuya's CES 2025 Chinese theme, "Yu AI Tong Xing" (in Chinese Pin Yin), translates to "Journeying with AI", and accurately reflects and positively responds to the current technological trends. As a leading force in the field, Tuya has consistently focused on the innovative integration of AI, cloud computing, and other cutting-edge technologies to create intelligent solutions that empower developers to build diverse smart scenarios, transforming concepts into reality. Notably, Tuya collaborates with some of the world's most advanced large language models, including Doubao, Tongyi Qianwen, Kimi, OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, and Amazon Nova. These partnerships enable hardware customers to seamlessly integrate AI models via cloud-based or direct connections, significantly streamlining the development of smart devices. At this year's CES, Tuya will showcase its newly designed AI development platform alongside a range of groundbreaking AI-powered products.

The phrase "Zhi Ze Wan Xiang" (in Chinese Pin Yin), highlights the arrival of the AI era, which is permeating all aspects of human life and continuing to empower various industries. The term "Wan Xiang" is derived from the concept of "Xiang" in the Book of Changes (I Ching), which later evolved to represent all phenomena and objects in the universe. Tuya emphasizes that by journeying hand in hand with AI, humanity can tackle challenges more wisely, while AI will continue to benefit all things in the world, enabling everyone to share in its rewards.

AI serves as a key to the door of the future, allowing us to glimpse a world full of infinite possibilities. In this context, Tuya's theme not only reflects its keen insight into the AI wave but also paves a new path for developers to coexist harmoniously with AI, further promoting the industry's high-end, intelligent, and green development.

Meaning Beyond Color: The Unveiling of Tuya's Four Colors for 2025

At CES 2025, Tuya also unveils its latest set of four signature colors - Tech Purple, Eco Green, Distant Mountain Blue, Vibrant Yellow - revealing the power behind these colors and the innovative spirit of Tuya to global developers.

Tech Purple

combines the mystery and futurism of purple, often associated with high-tech, innovation, and modern design. It symbolizes Tuya's deep commitment to cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking innovation.

Eco Green

evokes a sense of tranquility and relaxation, representing life, nature, and sustainability. It reflects Tuya's vision of creating a green intelligent ecosystem. Based on this concept, Tuya integrates smart technology across various sectors, including smart energy, smart homes, smart real estate, and smart mobility, collaborating with global developers to build a zero-carbon future.

Distant Mountain Blue represents calm and vastness, conveying both professionalism and trust. It also symbolizes Tuya's unwavering openness and spirit of exploration as the company pursues innovation and development, empowering developers to seamlessly integrate into the global intelligent ecosystem.

Vibrant Yellow , with its vibrant hue, reflects the enthusiasm and energy of the Tuya team. It represents the collective effort to power AI innovation, driving the creation of groundbreaking products and solutions, and propelling the company's continuous growth.

At CES 2025, Tuya not only showcases its profound knowledge and forward-looking vision in the AI field but also, with its new Four Signature Colors, paints a colorful technological picture for global developers. AI is not the endpoint but a fulcrum. In the future, Tuya will continue to adhere to a neutral and open development philosophy, continuously exploring AI technology with global partners to create a better smart life for users.

