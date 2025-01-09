Analyzing The Expansion Of Food Delivery Mobile Application Market Share Worldwide At A CAGR Of 25%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Food Delivery Mobile Application Market

The global food delivery app grows due to high internet access, increased use, and shifting lifestyles in developing countries.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The deployment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to rise in standards of living in developing countries, increase in expenditure on luxury smartphones, and technological advancements in the design and features of iOS. Android deployment platform contributed the largest share of revenue in the global food delivery mobile application market and is expected to witness second highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to its easy accessibility, open-source platform, and deployment in large portion of smartphone brands.According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The food delivery mobile application market size was valued at $6,752.32 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $62,836.97 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 283 Pages) at:Food delivery mobile application is a digital platform that offers a wide range of menus, prices, reviews given by consumers, and delivery of the food. The food delivery mobile application offers significant potential to publicize restaurants, franchises, and fast-food chains in local as well as international markets. It offers cost savings, high-profit margins, easy access, better customer management programs, and intense market presence. The food delivery mobile application is a collective approach taken by a middleman operator that offers large number of restaurants, their menus, prices, and other features on a single online portal. Further, these applications allow customers to browse through a large number of options, various discounts, customer loyalty programs, and customer reviews to renovate designs and features of restaurants.Online food ordering is a growing trend, especially in urban areas and on college campuses that allows people to order food from restaurants featuring interactive menus, by using their smartphones. In many cases, any internet-capable device that can handle complicated web pages can be used to make orders, though a lot of people rely on a desktop or laptop computer for this. The second definition of online food ordering is 'ordering from grocery stores to stock the kitchen, instead of placing one time orders with a restaurant'.High internet penetration, growing online food delivery and an increase in adoption of smartphones boost the growth of the global food delivery mobile application market. In addition, changing lifestyle in developing countries positively impacts the growth of the market. However, lack of high-speed connectivity in developing and underdeveloped regions and uncertainty of enterprises in developing their own applications hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in investment on digitalization and increasing alliances and collaborations of various restaurants with the application developers are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: /purchase-optionsDepending on end user, the food delivery market place segment holds the largest market share in the food delivery mobile application market due to strong presence in local markets, less numbers of rivals at a local level, ability to build a large user base, and availability of a wide range of options on a single portal. However, the restaurants & others segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to growing digital presence of restaurants allowing them to display their menu effortlessly with daily specials.Based on deployment platform, the Android segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around half of the global food delivery mobile application market, and is estimated to continue its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to larger base of android users as compared to other types of operating systems. However, the iOS segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 26.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the global digitization, accessible designer tools, cross-device development, and monetization.Region-wise, the food delivery mobile application market size was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2020, and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of internet connected devices and rapid digitalization by the local governments. In addition, top players in Asia-Pacific have realized the importance of strengthening the overall food delivery mobile application market to ensure competence and effectiveness of the mobile apps.Inquiry Before Buying:During the global COVID-19 outbreak, the advantages of online food delivery (FD) were obvious as it facilitated consumer access to prepared meals and enabled food providers to keep operating. However, following the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the food industry is expected to grow in the next coming years. Various firms globally have implemented a work-from-home culture for their staff, resulting in rise in demand for ready to eat food, which is expected to increase growth in the food delivery mobile application industry.KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY1. By deployment platform, the Android segment accounted for the largest food delivery mobile application market share in 2020.2. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.3. On the basis of end users, the food delivery marketplace accounted for the largest food delivery mobile application market forecast.The key players that operate in the food delivery mobile application market analysis are Apple Inc., CA, Inc. (Broadcom), Cognizant, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Mendix, Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., SAP SE, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the food delivery mobile application industry. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy of our market forecasting. Primary sources are mainly industry experts from core and related industries and preferred suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and organizations related to all segments of the industry's value chain. In-depth interviews were conducted with primary respondents such as key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information and assess market prospects.

