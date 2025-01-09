2024 gets recognized as tumultuous year for Israel

(MENAFN) 2024 has been a tumultuous year for Israel, marked by significant military victories but also widespread bloodshed, especially in Gaza, where over 45,000 lives were lost. Israel’s efforts against Hamas have seen military achievements, such as gaining control over key areas like the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphi corridor. Despite these successes, Hamas remains resilient, continuing to launch rocket on Israel, indicating that the organization still has operational capacity.



The conflict has also expanded beyond Gaza, with Israel clashing with Hezbollah in Lebanon, where it dealt heavy losses to the militia. Additionally, Israel has been involved in military exchanges with Iran, disrupting Tehran’s missile production capabilities. These victories have weakened the coalition of Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, but the regional instability remains, and 2025 is expected to bring continued confrontations.



One of Israel’s key challenges in the coming year will be managing Gaza's future. Although Hamas has suffered heavy losses, the group’s demands, including territorial withdrawals and the release of prisoners, make a peace deal unlikely. The idea of allowing the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza has been rejected, and Israel seems inclined to maintain control, mirroring the situation in the West Bank.



The situation in Lebanon remains uncertain as Hezbollah, despite heavy losses, continues to pose a threat with its remaining arsenal. Although there has been a ceasefire since November 2024, Hezbollah sporadically challenges Israel, indicating the ongoing volatility in the region.



Looking ahead to 2025, while Israel faces challenges on multiple fronts, including Gaza, Hezbollah, and ongoing tensions with Iran, the prospect of peace remains distant. Yet, the return of Donald Trump to the US presidency may open new opportunities, particularly in expanding Israel’s Abraham Accords, which could bring new alliances and diplomatic solutions amidst the ongoing bloodshed.

