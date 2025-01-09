Vishal’S Makkal Nala Iyakkam Secretary Thanks People For Rejecting False Rumours On Actor’S Health

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 9 (IANS) Even as speculation and rumours on the condition of Vishal continue to do the rounds on social media, the secretary of Vishal's Makkal Nala Iyakkam, Hari Krishnan, has now issued a strong statement, condemning those spreading baseless rumours and thanking the public of the five southern states for choosing to reject the false information being spread about the actor.

The issue started when Vishal, who participated in the pre-release event of his Madha Gaja Raja, was seen shivering and visibly unwell. However, it was made clear that the actor had been down with viral fever and that he had chosen to attend the event despite being unwell.

However, despite this clarification, there was widespread speculation on what had caused Vishal's health condition to deteriorate.

Under these circumstances, Hari Krishnan, the secretary of actor Vishal's social welfare unit, the Makkal Nala Iyakkam, has issued a statement to trash the rumours doing the rounds.

In a statement in Tamil, Hari Krishnan said, "For the past few days, some people with vested interests, posing as media persons, have been spreading false information about our actor and producer Vishal. The purpose of this statement is not to reply to them. Instead, it is to thank the people of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra, Telangana and Karnataka, who have totally rejected these rumours and for the immense love they have for our leader Vishal.

Hari Krishnan pointed out that even after doctors had officially announced what had happened to actor Vishal, there were a few, who, under the guise of media persons, were spreading false lies in a defamatory manner against the actor.

Pointing out that media persons were trustworthy and straightforward, Harikrishnan said there were a few imposters who were spreading defamatory content and expressed hope that the people would identify such imposters and turn them into clowns.

Harikrishnan said that they were not prepared to criticise anyone individually but that at the same time, they were particular that nobody in the future should face the same problem that Vishal had faced.

