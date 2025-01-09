Honey Exhibition Opens Today With Variety Of Local Products
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Agricultural Affairs Department, in collaboration with Hassad Food Company, yesterday announced the opening of the“Honey Exhibition”, as part of the Umm Salal Winter Festival.
The exhibition will run from today (Thursday) to Saturday, January 18 at the Umm Salal Central Market.
The exhibition aims to highlight the remarkable quality of local honey products and to support national farms specialising in beekeeping and high-quality honey production.
It also serves as an important platform for farmers to market their products while raising public awareness about the significance of honey as one of the foremost natural and healthy resource.
Visitors will have the chance to explore a wide variety of Qatari honey and learn about modern beekeeping techniques and innovations.
