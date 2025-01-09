BMAQ Presents Its 2024 Humanitarian Intervention Report In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RABAT, MOROCCO, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rabat

The Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency (BMAQ) presented, its annual report detailing the achievements and humanitarian interventions in Jerusalem for the year 2024. The total value of these interventions amounted to $4.2 million, despite significant security and economic challenges facing the city.

Dr. Mohammed Salem Echarkaoui , BMAQ's acting director, highlighted during a press at the Agency's headquarters in Rabat that 35% of the project budget was allocated to the social assistance and human development sector. This allocation aimed to alleviate the impact of job losses and disruptions to the movement of goods amid ongoing closures and the repercussions of the conflict in Gaza.

He explained that the Agency relies on reports from the "Arrivat"Rabat Monitoring and Evaluation Observatory in Jerusalem to identify sectors most in need of support, focusing on improving the social and living conditions of Jerusalemites and strengthening their resilience.

Additionally, the Agency prioritizes support for the health and education sectors, which require enhanced services to meet growing demand. It also seeks to develop special recovery plans for trade and tourism in the city.

Dr. Echarkaoui emphasized that Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, remains the sole financier of the Agency, continuously providing the necessary resources to support its mission. This year, Morocco's contributions amounted to approximately $7 million, including $5 million from the state, $1 million from public and private institutions, and $700,000 from individual Moroccan donors.

He further affirmed that the Agency operates in full coordination with Palestinian legal institutions and the Jordanian Hashemite custodianship bodies, adhering to complete transparency in managing support funds. All contributions are directed entirely to projects without deductions, and annual financial reports are published on the Agency's official website.

//

Z A

//

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.