NACP Identifies Almost UAH 440M In Declaration Violations In December 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In December 2024, the National Agency on Prevention (NACP) completed 71 full audits of declarations selected under a new risk-oriented approach. Of these, 34 declarations (48% of those audited) were found to contain inaccuracies amounting to UAH

438.5 million.

The agency reported this via its press service , according to Ukrinform.

"Discrepancies were detected in 34 declarations, with inaccuracies totaling UAH

438.5 million. As a result, 35 substantiated conclusions were forwarded to competent authorities, and four administrative offense protocols were drawn up," the statement said.

The NACP highlighted the top 10 largest violations. Among them: UAH

306.9 million in inaccuracies were identified in the 2023 declaration of the former deputy head of Transcarpathia Customs Department; the declaration of the Director of the Department of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development of the Kyiv City State Administration contained discrepancies exceeding UAH

22.3 million.

In 2024, the NACP initiated 1,019 full audits, completing 715. Violations were found in 358 declarations (50% of completed audits). This includes false data, signs of illicit enrichment, unjustified assets, and conflict-of-interest breaches.

For comparison, in 2021, such violations were detected in only 27% of completed audits (282 out of 1,043).

According to the NACP, in 2024, indications of inaccurate information amounting to 3.8 billion UAH, unjustified assets totaling over 47 million UAH, and illegal enrichment amounting to 192.1 million UAH were identified. Based on the results of comprehensive audits, 220 substantiated conclusions under Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code (“Declaration of inaccurate information”) and eight substantiated conclusions under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code (“Illegal enrichment”) were submitted to the competent authorities.

Up to 12,in

Information based on the review of 184 substantiated conclusions has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. Additionally, five indictments have been referred to court in criminal proceedings under Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code ("Declaration of inaccurate information").

As a result of comprehensive declaration audits, seven individuals have been held administratively liable, while one more was found guilty of committing an offense but was exempted from liability under Article 22 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The NACP added that among all completed full checks of declarations, the most violations were found in those submitted by representatives of local government bodies (125).