JMD Furniture Earns Recognition For Exceptional Customer Satisfaction As A Leading Local Brand

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JMD Furniture & Mattress is proud to celebrate 20 years of serving the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) region. Over the past two decades, the company has built a reputation as a locally loved brand, offering high-quality furniture and mattresses while maintaining an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and community involvement.With locations in Temple Hills, District Heights, Alexandria, Suitland, and the recently opened Laurel store, JMD Furniture has become a key player in the local furniture market, consistently setting standards for excellent service and affordable, stylish home furnishings.A Commitment to the DMV CommunityFounded in 2004, JMD Furniture has always placed an emphasis on community engagement. For two decades, the company has worked hard to foster relationships with local residents, becoming more than just a furniture store but a trusted member of the neighborhoods it serves. By prioritizing customer satisfaction and supporting local initiatives, JMD Furniture has earned its place as a beloved brand in the DMV area.“At JMD Furniture, our customers are more than shoppers-they are part of our family,” said Sunita, owner of JMD Furniture & Mattress.“The relationships we've built over the years are what drive us to continuously provide exceptional service and quality products that meet the needs of our community.”Offering High-Quality Products at Accessible PricesJMD Furniture is known for offering a diverse range of home furnishings that cater to all tastes, from traditional to modern. The company prides itself on providing affordable options without compromising on quality, ensuring that customers find what they need within their budget.“We believe that everyone deserves to have a beautiful home, no matter their budget,” said Sunita.“That's why we offer an extensive selection of furniture and mattresses at prices that are both competitive and fair.”JMD Furniture's mattress collection, for example, features a wide range of options for all preferences and price points. Their offerings include affordable twin mattresses starting at $75, queen mattresses from $95, and king mattresses at $175, making it easy for families to find the right fit for their homes.Personalized Customer Service and Community InvolvementWhat sets JMD Furniture apart is its emphasis on providing personalized customer service. The company's knowledgeable staff goes above and beyond to assist customers in finding exactly what they need, whether it's the perfect sofa or a mattress to improve sleep quality.“We understand that each customer has unique needs, and we take the time to ensure that every shopping experience is tailored to them,” said Sunita.“From expert advice to flexible payment options, we are dedicated to making the process as easy and stress-free as possible.”In addition to its exceptional customer service, JMD Furniture is committed to supporting local causes. The company regularly participates in community events and partners with charitable organizations, giving back to the communities that have supported its growth.New Store in Laurel, MDAs part of its continued expansion, JMD Furniture is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Laurel, MD. This new store further solidifies the company's commitment to serving the growing demand for affordable, high-quality furniture in the DMV region.Current JMD Furniture Locations:JMD Temple Hills – 2346B Iverson St, Temple Hills, MD 20748JMD District Heights – 6611 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD 20747JMD Alexandria – 7708B Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22306JMD Suitland – 4053 Silver Hill Road, Suitland, MD 20746JMD Laurel (Grand Opening) – 1001 Fairlawn Ave, Laurel, MD 20707Looking Toward the FutureAs JMD Furniture celebrates 20 years of success, the company looks forward to further expanding its presence in the DMV area and continuing to offer top-notch furniture and mattresses to local residents. The company remains committed to its founding principles of affordability, quality, and community engagement.“We are excited to continue growing and serving the DMV area for many more years to come,” said Sunita.“We're grateful for the support we've received over the years, and we look forward to contributing to our community for decades to come.”About JMD Furniture & MattressJMD Furniture & Mattress, established in 2004, is a locally owned and operated furniture retailer serving the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area. With a focus on providing high-quality, affordable furniture and mattresses, JMD Furniture has become a trusted name in the DMV region. The company is dedicated to offering exceptional customer service, supporting local communities, and providing top-tier products at prices that suit every budget.

