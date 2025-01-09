Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Market To Reach $12.2 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 11.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The factors that are anticipated to impede the growth of the global nucleic acid therapeutics during the forecast period include, absence of alternative treatments for a variety of chronic conditions, accessibility of medicines, and high diagnostic costs. The growth of the nucleic acid therapeutics market is driven by increased research & development of new medicines and therapies and increased prevalence.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global nucleic acid therapeutics market was estimated at $4.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $12.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report-The nucleic acid therapeutics industry is expected to grow rapidly due to various new therapies in the approval and developmental stages. Furthermore, nucleic acid therapeutics market trends is also to advance due to the expansion of the pharmaceutical, healthcare industries, biological products developments, and DNA-based therapies. On the other hand, lack of expertise, minimum availability of technologies, and high cost of treatment may restrain the expansion of the global nucleic acid therapeutics market size. Furthermore, the need for nucleic acid therapeutics significantly decreased after the COVID-19 pandemic. The focus of medical professionals, governments, and the general public has moved to containing the virus's spread as a result of the fatal virus's quick expansion. It consequently decreased the need for nucleic acid therapies. People visited clinics and hospitals only if they had an emergency, due to which, various other diseases were ignored by the healthcare professionals. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic caused severe disruptions in the market for diagnosis and treatment of the nucleic acid therapeutics.The global nucleic acid therapeutics market is analyzed across products, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.Based on size, the RNA interference [RNAi] and short interfering RNAs [siRNAs] segment contributed to more than half of the global nucleic acid therapeutics market in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. However, the Anti-Sense Oligonucleotides (ASOs) and DNA Aptamers segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.7% throughout the forecast period.Based on application, the monogenetic disorders segment held more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The multi-genetic disorders segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.8% throughout the forecast period.Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.0% throughout the forecast period.For Purchase Inquiry-Based on region, the market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. 