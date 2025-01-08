Bhumika Group Earns Prestigious“Great Place To Work” Certification For 2025-2026

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi NCR, India

Bhumika Group , a trailblazer in the industry, proudly announces its recognition as a“Great Place to Work,” certified by the globally renowned Great Place to Work®️ Institute, India. This coveted accolade, awarded under the Mid-Size Organizations category, is valid from January 2025 to January 2026, cementing Bhumika Group's reputation as a company that thrives on excellence, innovation, and its unwavering commitment to its people.



The certification reflects a rigorous two-step evaluation process, comprising a comprehensive employee survey and an organizational culture assessment. This achievement underscores the Group's dedication to fostering a vibrant workplace culture built on trust, collaboration, and empowerment.



Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group , shared his thoughts on this momentous achievement,

“At Bhumika Group, our people are the cornerstone of our success. This certification is not just an accolade-it is a testament to the values we live by every day: respect, innovation, and a shared vision for excellence. It inspires us to continue nurturing a workplace where every individual feels valued, motivated, and empowered to reach their full potential.”



Siddharth Katyal, CEO, Bhumika Group , added,

“This recognition is a reflection of the passion, dedication, and synergy of our incredible team. It symbolizes our unwavering commitment to building a work environment that inspires creativity, celebrates achievements, and drives collective growth. Together, we will continue to set new benchmarks in employee engagement and organizational excellence.”



This milestone is yet another feather in the cap of Bhumika Group, which has consistently earned accolades for its groundbreaking projects and visionary leadership. It highlights the Group's relentless pursuit of excellence-not just in real estate but also in creating a workplace that fosters innovation, growth, and holistic well-being.



As Bhumika Group continues to raise the bar for industry standards, this certification stands as a beacon of its progressive, people-first philosophy and commitment to shaping a brighter future for its employees, stakeholders, and the community at large.