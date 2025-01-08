Mufasa The Lion King BO Collection Day 20: Disney Movie's Earnings Drop Further To ₹1.04 Crore
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mufasa: The Lion King box office Collection Day 20: After a roaring initial response, Mufasa: The Lion King has witnessed a slowdown in earnings in India.
Ever since the film, a rendition of the Disney classic, entered its third week in Indian theatres, it has witnessed a steady decline in numbers from Monday.
MENAFN08012025007365015876ID1109070393
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.