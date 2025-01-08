Completion Of Placement To Zijin Mining

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd ( ASX:XAM , TSX:XAM ) ( Xanadu or the Company ) is pleased to announce that the placement of 26,515,543 fully paid ordinary shares to Jinping (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd (Zijin) , at an issue price of A$0.055 per share, completed today. Details of the proposed placement to Zijin were announced to ASX on 14 November 2024 and 5 November 2024. Completion follows the satisfaction of all Conditions Precedent under the Share Subscription Agreement with Zijin, including shareholder approval on 20 December 2024. For further information, please contact:

About Xanadu Mines Ltd:

Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large-scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who jointly control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project, together with our 50-50 JV partner Zijin Mining Group.

