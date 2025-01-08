(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Pivot Bio Announces Ryan Degnan as Head of Growth

Degnan comes from McKinsey & Company, where he served as associate partner in the company's agriculture practice.

Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading innovative agtech companies, is excited to announce the appointment of Ryan Degnan as the company's head of growth. In his new role, Degnan will focus on expanding market opportunities, advancing strategic business planning and driving the company's growth initiatives. He will also lead the strategy for international expansion, including the company's launch in Brazil. Degnan will oversee Pivot Bio's newly formed growth operations office and be part of the company's leadership team, reporting to Bob Houghton, Pivot Bio's chief financial officer.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Ryan to the Pivot Bio team," said Chris Abbott, chief executive officer, Pivot Bio. "Ryan's proven track record in scaling businesses and his passion for agriculture make him an invaluable addition to our team. McKinsey's agriculture practice is world-class and the role they play in shaping the industry is important. As we continue to accelerate our global growth agenda, including the successful commercialization of our products in international markets, particularly Brazil, we look forward to Ryan's leadership and our continued work with crucial strategic partners."

Degnan brings a wealth of experience to Pivot Bio, having most recently served as an associate partner in McKinsey & Company's agriculture practice. Among other things, he specialized in new ventures and business development within the agriculture industry, designing, building and launching new growth platforms. He worked across the agriculture value chain with companies ranging from Series A startups to 100-plus-year-old incumbents to drive growth in a variety of sectors, including inputs, digital software, and data and hardware businesses.

"We are certainly thrilled to have Ryan on our team," Houghton said. "Ryan's work with top global companies, providing strategic market support, growth-platform architecture and commercialization across the agriculture value chain will be an incredible asset to our continued global growth. Additionally, his deep knowledge of agtech, inputs, data and business market fundamentals will be extremely valuable to our continued innovation and expansion."

Degnan earned an MBA from Yale School of Management and a BBA from the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business. He previously served in the Army as a military intelligence officer, holding leadership positions across a variety of strategic and tactical units in the United States and Afghanistan.

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading innovative agtech companies, delivers to farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility.

Currently available in

North America and soon in

Brazil, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation and one of the agriculture industry's most promising climate solutions. Pivot Bio has been recognized three times by Time magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's 50 Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good and by MIT Tech Review as one of 15 climate tech companies to watch. For more information, visit PivotBio.

