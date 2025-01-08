Xbotpark Showcases Over 30 Incubated Hardware Startups At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "This marks the first time XbotPark has brought its esteemed incubatees together at CES to demonstrate their cutting-edge smart devices," stated Zexiang Li, founder of XbotPark and professor at HKUST. "XbotPark offers emerging entrepreneurs a full range of resources, including comprehensive mentorship program, robust solutions, funding and other support to help them thrive."

Embracing a Global Vision From the Beginning

At CES 2025, XbotPark presented a diverse portfolio of groundbreaking projects, reflecting its deep understanding of user needs and the seamless integration of smart technology into daily life. Highlights included:



PETPA Multi-Pet Feeder: A CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree, revolutionizing feeding time for multi-pet households.

LOOI Robot: Transforming smartphones into desktop robots.

SPARKY: A bionically-inspired robot dog offering flexibility, open-source design, and enhanced play possibilities.

Lissome R1: Utilizing the world's first jet sweeping technology to wash and dry dishes in 15 minutes.

RheoFit A1: The world's first intelligent rolling massage device.

FLY WING: A hyper-realistic cockpit equipped with a movable joystick, attitude indicator, and VR head-tracking technology.

LiberLive: The world's first stringless smart guitar. Roamate: The world's lightest multifunctional mobility aid.

A History of Success

Since its founding in 2014, XbotPark has successfully incubated over 80 companies, including six unicorns valued at $1 billion or more, such as NARWAL, HAI ROBOTICS, CiDi, EcoFlow.

"Historically, Chinese products prioritized the domestic market before global expansion. Today, our startups are designing products for global audience from the very beginning, incorporating a deep understanding of regional consumer needs," explained XbotPark founder, Professor Zexiang Li. He emphasized the significance of CES as a platform for startups: "While Narwal and EcoFlow were already well-known in China, CES played a crucial role in their global recognition. This year, we are empowering more startups to leverage CES to connect with customers, gain media exposure, and propel themselves to the forefront of their industries."

Removing Barriers to Turn Dreams into Reality

XbotPark has cultivated a robust ecosystem designed to empower early-stage entrepreneurs to overcome the key challenges of "product definition" and "mass production" in their entrepreneurial journeys.

Leveraging its network of bases across China, XbotPark offers mentorship programs to guide early-stage founders in developing user-oriented mindsets, refining product definitions, and strategizing development and prototyping.

In addition, XbotPark offers XCM (XbotPark Collaborative Manufacture), a one-stop manufacturing solution powered by a network of over 100 supply chain partners.

"XbotPark empowers startups to develop truly original products that often define entirely new categories, pushing the boundaries of technological complexity," said Professor Zexiang Li. "This commitment to innovation requires a robust support infrastructure, such as XCM, which helps startups overcome manufacturing hurdles. At CES 2025, we look forward to connecting with international partners who can benefit from these valuable resources."

XCM has empowered over 50 startups to ship a total of 260,000 units, maintaining a 100% on-time delivery rate for crowdfunded projects and significantly accelerating their product development cycles.

For example, LiberLive's success exemplifies how XCM can help startups scale rapidly. By utilizing XCM's resources, LiberLive rapidly scaled production from a few hundred to tens of thousands of units, capturing a key market opportunity.

XbotPark's presence at CES 2025 exemplifies its commitment to removing barriers and turning dreams into reality for hardware innovators worldwide. By providing comprehensive support and a global platform, XbotPark is empowering the next generation of technology leaders.

XbotPark at CES 2025:

XbotPark and its incubator companies are located at:

Venetian Expo, Hall G – 63518

The XbotPark Collaborative Manufacture (XCM) exhibit is located at:

LVCC, South Hall 3 – 41026

About XbotPark

Since its founding in 2014, XbotPark has been a global force in incubating robotics and smart hardware startups. With a proven track record of incubating over 80 companies-including six unicorns such as NARWAL, HAI ROBOTICS, CiDi, and EcoFlow-XbotPark provides the resources and guidance startups need to scale from concept to mass production.

