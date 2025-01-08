Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
On January 8, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of
Türkiye, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
Azernews reports that, during the phone
conversation, the Presidents exchanged views on bilateral relations
between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as regional and global
issues.
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized that cooperation between the two
countries will continue to develop across all areas, based on the
principle of“One nation, two states.” The President of Türkiye
stated that his country fully supports the achievement of lasting
peace in the South Caucasus region and will continue to stand by
Azerbaijan at all times.
President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, noted that Azerbaijan-Türkiye
brotherhood, friendship, and strategic partnership relations have
developed under the principle of“One nation, two states,”
underscoring that the two countries have always stood by each
other.
The Presidents exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation
between the two brotherly countries in 2025. The heads of state
also noted the importance of continuing contacts.
