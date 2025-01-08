James Malinchak, Nick Unsworth, and Megan Unsworth Release New Book: Reach Your Greatness (Version 2)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- James MalinchakLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bestselling author and speaker James Malinchak, along with Nick Unsworth and Megan Unsworth, Co-Founders of the life coaching company Life On Fire, are excited to announce the release of their co-created book, Reach Your Greatness (Version 2): Top Thought-Leaders Share Their Secrets for Living an Extraordinary Life!. This inspiring collection brings together 65 entrepreneurs, all offering unique wisdom and actionable advice to help readers pursue a life filled with purpose, passion, and extraordinary success.Life On Fire, a movement of faith-driven entrepreneurs and believers on a mission to build the Kingdom of God, serves as the foundation of the book's mission. Co-authors Nick and Megan Unsworth, alongside James Malinchak, bring together a powerful community of entrepreneurs united by their commitment to living a life fueled by faith, burning brightly as believers who seek to inspire others on their journeys.“This book is a reflection of what it means to live a purpose-filled life that honors God and aligns with one's passions and calling,” said Nick Unsworth.“We wanted to gather top thought-leaders and entrepreneurs to share their secrets for greatness in the hopes that readers will be empowered to reach new heights in their personal and professional lives.”Reach Your Greatness (Version 2) offers guidance across a broad spectrum of topics, including:Faith-Driven Entrepreneurship: Practical advice on how to align business ventures with faith, purpose, and calling.Personal Development: Techniques for growing spiritually, mentally, and emotionally to achieve balance and fulfillment.Leadership and Influence: Powerful insights on becoming a better leader, inspiring others, and making an impact in your community.Overcoming Challenges: Faith-based strategies for overcoming life's obstacles and building resilience.Living a Life of Purpose: How to discover and pursue your divine calling, living a life that makes a meaningful difference.James Malinchak, widely recognized for his motivational teachings and appearances on ABC's Secret Millionaire, shares his own strategies for living with passion, purpose, and integrity, while co-authors Nick and Megan Unsworth emphasize the importance of living a life that reflects the Kingdom of God.“Our mission with Reach Your Greatness is to guide others in reaching their full potential-both personally and professionally-by living in alignment with their faith and purpose,” said Megan Unsworth.“We are blessed to be part of a movement that is impacting lives and igniting the fire of faith in communities across the globe.”Life On Fire is a movement dedicated to empowering Christian entrepreneurs and believers to live a life driven by faith, fully stepping into their calling while building businesses and legacies that glorify God. The Unsworths, through their company and this book, aim to inspire a community of believers to live boldly, faithfully, and with a heart for God's Kingdom.Reach Your Greatness (Version 2): Top Thought-Leaders Share Their Secrets for Living an Extraordinary Life! is now available in major bookstores and online retailers. To learn more about the book or to purchase a copy, visit or .About James Malinchak:James Malinchak is a highly sought-after speaker, business coach, and bestselling author. Featured on ABC's Secret Millionaire and founder of Big Money Speaker®, he has empowered thousands of individuals and businesses to achieve success through his dynamic speaking, coaching, and writing.About Life On Fire:Life On Fire, founded by Nick and Megan Unsworth, is a global movement of faith-driven entrepreneurs and believers on a mission to build the Kingdom of God. Life On Fire equips and empowers individuals to live a life of passion, purpose, and faith while pursuing their divine calling.

