Russians Attack Nikopol District Throughout Day Damaging Homes, Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk region again throughout the day, causing damage to infrastructure.

This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"Throughout the day, the enemy targeted Nikopol district with artillery and UAVs. The invaders attacked Nikopol, Marganets, Myrivsk, and Pokrovsk communities. Infrastructure has been damaged, as well as six private homes. One of the homes caught fire, but firefighters extinguished it," Lysak wrote.

According to the regional head, three outbuildings, a minibus, and a power line were also damaged. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Lysak added that, based on updated information, the overnight strike on Synelnykove district damaged about 20 private homes and a school building.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces attacked two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region, causing significant damage to residential buildings.