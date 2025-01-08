(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Automotive Brake-By-Wire Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 24091.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 27.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key countries China, US, Japan, India, South Korea, Germany, France, Canada, UK, and Italy Key companies profiled Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, Haldex AB, Hitachi Ltd., HL Mando Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Knorr Bremse AG, KSR International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SFS Group AG, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Driver

The automotive brake-by-wire (BBW) system market is witnessing significant growth in both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Traditional hydraulic and mechanical link braking systems are being replaced with advanced electronic brake systems. Car manufacturers are integrating BBW systems with disc brakes, brake calipers, and drums to enhance vehicle safety, stability, and control. Passenger cars, electric vehicles (EVs), off-highway vehicles, two-wheelers, and autonomous vehicles are adopting BBW systems due to technological advancements, urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes. Regulations on vehicle safety and braking performance are also driving the market. BBW systems use electronic sensors, actuators, and a control unit to translate the driver's input into brake force. They offer advantages like regenerative braking, electric vehicles compatibility, and advanced features like autonomous emergency braking. BBW systems are being used in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Compatibility with various road conditions, inclement weather, and vehicle types is a key challenge. The hydraulic segment dominates the market but is expected to be surpassed by the electric segment due to the growing popularity of EVs. Major players in the market include Continental Air Supply, Bosch, ATE, and Wabco. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for vehicle technology, electrification, and self-driving technology. However, repair and maintenance challenges, weight, and dissipation of heat are some of the factors that need to be addressed.



The automotive braking system plays a crucial role in ensuring safety in vehicles. Traditional braking systems have evolved, giving way to advanced assisted systems that enhance braking efficiency. These auxiliary braking technologies, such as regenerative braking and electronic stability control, are increasingly adopted in the automotive industry. The integration of these systems has transformed the braking system from a standalone component to a networked, interconnected system. This technological progression is driving the market for all-electronic braking systems, offering enhanced safety and improved vehicle performance.



Market Challenges



The automotive brake-by-wire (BBW) system market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced technology in passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Traditional braking systems, which rely on hydraulic fluid and mechanical links from the brake pedal to the brake components, are being replaced by BBW systems that use electronic sensors, actuators, and a control unit to translate the driver's input into braking force. Passenger cars, electric vehicles (EVs), and autonomous vehicles are the primary adopters of BBW systems. However, challenges such as compatibility with disc brakes and drums, braking performance in inclement weather, and regulations regarding vehicle safety are hindering market growth. Car manufacturers are investing in Brake Actuators, Wheel Speed Sensors, Yaw sensor, Pressure Sensor, and other BBW components to improve braking power transmission, stability, and control. The market for BBW systems is driven by factors such as technological advancements, urbanization, middle-class population growth, and infrastructure development. However, the high cost of BBW systems and the need for repair and maintenance are limiting their adoption in the logistics industries and heavy commercial vehicles. The hydraulic segment of the automotive brake system market continues to dominate, but the BBW segment is expected to grow at a faster rate due to its advantages in weight reduction, regenerative braking, and compatibility with traction control systems and electronic stability control. Continental Air Supply, a leading supplier of air springs and air suspension systems, is also entering the BBW market with its innovative solutions for autonomous emergency braking and advanced vehicle control systems. The future of the automotive brake system market lies in the integration of self-driving technology, electric automobiles, and the electrification of the transportation industry. In conclusion, the automotive brake-by-wire system market is a dynamic and evolving industry that is being driven by a combination of technological advancements, regulatory requirements, and consumer demand for safer, more efficient, and more comfortable vehicles. The challenges of compatibility, cost, and regulations will need to be addressed to ensure the widespread adoption of BBW systems in all types of vehicles, from passenger cars to commercial vehicles and two-wheelers. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the increasing importance of vehicle safety, the shift towards electric vehicles, and the development of self-driving technology. The automotive brake-by-wire market is experiencing a shift from mechanical to electromechanical or all-electronic systems. This transition involves the use of electronic components and subsystems, leading to increased development costs. Maintenance and repair expenses are also higher due to the complexity of these systems. Software development, testing, and updates are significant costs, especially for keeping up with evolving vehicle architectures and technologies. Component integration adds to the overall development expenses, making brake-by-wire systems a substantial investment for automakers.

Segment Overview

This automotive brake-by-wire systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Electric 1.2 Non-electric



2.1 Passenger vehicles 2.2 Commercial vehicles



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Electric-

The automotive brake-by-wire systems market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing penetration of advanced electronic systems in hybrid, all-electric, and plug-in hybrid vehicles. These vehicles' sales are surging due to their environmental advantages, and governments' incentives and improving infrastructure are further boosting their demand. Regenerative braking systems, which are commonly used in these vehicles, increase energy efficiency by harvesting the kinetic energy produced during braking. Toyota Motor, Lexus, and INFINITI are prominent electric vehicle OEMs offering brake-by-wire systems in their hybrid models, such as Toyota Prius hybrid, Toyota Estima hybrid, Lexus RX450 hybrid, Lexus 450 hybrid, and INFINITI Q50 hybrid. The functional benefits of reduced cost of ownership, noise reduction, and scarcity of fossil fuels are also driving the demand for these systems. Overall, the growing demand for electric vehicles and their energy-efficient features is expected to fuel the growth of the global automotive brake-by-wire systems market.

Research Analysis

Automotive brake-by-wire (BBW) systems represent the future of automotive braking technology, offering enhanced safety and efficiency compared to traditional hydraulic systems. In a BBW system, the brake pedal is electronically linked to brake components, eliminating the need for a mechanical link and hydraulic fluid. The car manufacturers are increasingly adopting BBW systems to provide smoother braking, improved vehicle dynamics, and advanced safety features. During braking, the kinetic energy of the vehicle is converted into thermal energy, which is managed by the BBW system. Disc brakes, a common type of brake component, are used in BBW systems to provide efficient and consistent braking performance. BBW systems also facilitate regenerative braking in hybrid vehicles, converting braking energy into electrical energy for later use. The driver applies pressure to the brake pedal, which sends an electronic signal to the BBW system. The system then applies the brakes to each wheel independently, ensuring optimal braking performance and stability. BBW systems offer numerous advantages over traditional hydraulic systems, including improved safety, reduced weight, and enhanced driving dynamics.

Market Research Overview

The automotive brake-by-wire (BBW) system is an advanced technology in vehicle braking that replaces the traditional hydraulic and mechanical linkages with electronic sensors, actuators, and a control unit. This system transmits the driver's input to the brakes electronically, providing improved braking performance, stability, and control. Passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, including passenger cars, off-highway vehicles, two-wheelers, electric vehicles, and hybrids, are adopting BBW systems to enhance vehicle safety and driving experience. Regulations, vehicle safety, and technological advancements are key drivers for the growth of the automotive brake system market. The BBW system consists of Brake Actuators, Wheel Speed Sensors, Yaw sensor, Pressure Sensor, and other components. The market for BBW systems is expected to grow due to factors such as urbanization, middle-class population growth, infrastructure development, electrification, and autonomous vehicles. The system's compatibility with traction control systems, electronic stability control, and electronic brake-force distribution further enhances its appeal. However, the market faces challenges such as regulations, repair, and dissipation of heat. The disc brake segment and drum brake segment are significant markets for BBW systems. The hydraulic segment is also expected to continue its dominance in the market, but the BBW segment is projected to grow at a faster rate. The market for BBW systems in electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to grow significantly due to regenerative braking and the need for efficient energy management. The market for BBW systems is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for advanced vehicle technology, electric automobiles, self-driving technology, and vehicle control. The market for BBW systems is also expected to grow in the logistics industries due to the need for efficient braking in heavy commercial vehicles. The market for Continental Air Supply, air springs, and air suspension is also expected to grow due to their compatibility with BBW systems. The market for BBW systems is expected to grow due to the increasing weight of vehicles, the need for autonomous emergency braking, and the demand for improved braking power transmission. The market for BBW systems is expected to face challenges such as accidents, inclement weather, and compatibility issues. The market for BBW systems is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing demand for vehicle safety and the need for improved braking performance in various vehicle segments.

