DERIK FAY OF 3F MANAGEMENT INVESTS IN BKFC, JOINING CONOR MCGREGOR AS AN OWNER PROMOTING THE FUTURE OF COMBAT SPORTS

Derik Fay, CELEBRITY investor and entrepreneur, has announced his and strategic role in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), The World's Fastest Growing Combat Sports Promotion. Fay joins Conor McGregor and sees this innovative organization as the future of combat sports and is excited to be part of its groundbreaking journey.



Fay, who is globally known for scaling and building brands as well as his ability to see emerging trends and opportunities at the highest levels, believes that BKFC represents an undeniable evolution in combat sports.



Doubling down with BKFC as a strategic adviser and as the Chief Growth officer further speaks to his confidence and commitment to the meteoric upward trajectory of BKFC.



“BKFC is the future of the combat sports landscape and undeniably exciting for the fans!” Fay stated.“Despite the world of business now being my arena for competition, I have always participated and been extremely passionate about sports, and I see BKFC as a platform that not only showcases incredible athleticism but also brings a unique and authentic experience to the combat sports world."



BKFC has gained significant traction in recent years, attracting top-tier fighters and generating a loyal fanbase. The organization has redefined the rules of engagement, offering a fresh perspective on the traditional boxing and MMA formats. With its commitment to safety, transparency, and athlete welfare, BKFC is setting new standards in the industry. Fay's investment and personal involvement is a testament to his belief in BKFC both as a reliable investment, and as an ongoing enterprise.



"I am thrilled to join the BKFC family and contribute to its future success. It's hard to believe with the already massive growth, but the truth is that BKFC is poised to shock the entire combat sport world with a 1-2 punch! (bare knuckled of course!)” he added.



BKFC Founder and President David Feldman expressed enthusiasm about Fay's involvement,“Derik is not just an incredible entrepreneur, but someone who's strategic mind, and uncanny deal structuring process makes him a perfect fit for the ownership group. His involvement will help us scale the BKFC brand on a global platform."



Conor McGregor added“I'm excited for Derik to join me as an owner. He brings world class credibility on the other side of the ring that makes BKFC even stronger!”



As BKFC continues to expand its reach and influence, Fay's involvement marks a significant milestone in the promotion's journey. Together, they aim to bring bare-knuckle fighting to the forefront of combat sports and provide fans with an unparalleled experience.



About Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC)

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is the first promotion allowed to hold a legal, sanctioned, and regulated bare knuckle event in the United States since 1889. Based in Philadelphia, and headed by President and former professional boxer David Feldman, BKFC is dedicated to preserving the historical legacy of bare knuckle fighting, while utilizing a specifically created rule set that emphasizes fighter safety. BKFC holds all of its bouts in a revolutionary circular four-rope ring, designed to encourage fast-paced and exciting bouts. The patented BKFC“Squared Circle” contains scratch lines, based on the Broughton Rules which governed bare knuckle fighting in the 19th century, and which requires fighters to“Toe the Line”: start every round face to face, and just inches apart.



About Derik Fay

Derik Fay is a celebrity investor and entrepreneur. He founded his venture capital and operational management firm 3F Management in 2002. He is known as the“deal structure guy” for his ability to structure and restructure complicated scenarios, for decades of success across nearly all industries, and his ability to see emerging trends and opportunities at the highest levels. @derikfay /

