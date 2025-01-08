Country Music's Rising Stars Joey Green And Payton Howie Team Up For Electrifying New Single, 'Hold You To It'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo Credit: Dwight Berry

Joey Green/Payton Howie - 'Hold You To It' LIVE

Joey Green/Payton Howie

- Joey GreenNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Country fans, get ready! Singer-songwriter Joey Green is kicking off the new year with the release of his highly anticipated single, "Hold You To It," a fiery duet featuring rising female country sensation Payton Howie . After an impressive, yet premature launch to the UK market, the single debuted on CMR Nashville – Hot Disc Top 40 at #6. The single was originally scheduled to be released on January 20th, but“a communication error led to the early release in the UK, so we decided to move up the timeline and just roll with it”, says Green.The single, set to drop to all streaming platforms worldwide on January 10th, promises to deliver a blend of raw emotion, dynamic vocals, and the signature storytelling that makes country music so irresistible. A release to Texas radio will follow on January 20th."Hold You To It" is a heartfelt anthem that captures the passion, promise, and tension of love unspoken. Joey Green's rich, soulful vocals perfectly complement Payton Howie's powerhouse delivery, creating a magnetic chemistry that brings the story to life. With its infectious melody and relatable lyrics, the track is bound to resonate with fans across the country music spectrum.Joey Green-a fan favorite from NBC's The Voice-has been steadily building a reputation for his captivating performances and genuine artistry. Known for his ability to craft songs that connect deeply with listeners, Green describes "Hold You To It" as“an anthem about love and loyalty whether a romantic relationship or for your fellow mankind. It's about putting your heart on the line for someone.”Joining Green on the track, Payton Howie has been hailed as one of country music's brightest Texas stars, with a bold style and fierce stage presence. Howie shared,“Collaborating with Joey on this song was such an incredible experience. It's raw, it's real, and it's a song I know people will be singing along to from the first chorus.”"Hold You To It" was produced by Brad Hill and will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, on Friday, January 10th.About Joey GreenJoey Green is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter known for his soulful voice, authentic lyrics, and electrifying performances. A standout contestant on NBC's The Voice, Green continues to captivate audiences with his unique blend of country, rock, and soul influences.About Payton HowiePayton Howie is a rising country artist known for her bold vocals, fearless lyrics, and undeniable stage presence. With a sound rooted in country tradition and a modern edge, Howie is quickly making a name for herself as one to watch in the country music scene.Interested media and fans can stay up-to date with Joey Green's tour by visiting ListentoJoeyGreen/tour .Contacts:Public Relations: Candy Hutzell – Pinnacle Media & Entertainment – ...Management: Amy Powell – Rival Entertainment – ...Booking: Candy Hutzell - Pinnacle Media & Entertainment– ...

"Hold You To It" - Joey Green/Payton Howie

