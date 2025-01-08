Prince Foundation Partners Again With NTU PEAK ASEAN Program To Address Development Challenges

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2025 - Prince Foundation welcomed 10 Nanyang Technological University (NTU) students from Singapore for a three-week program focused on expanding education access and entrepreneurship mentoring in Cambodia.







NTU students return to Cambodia to develop innovative solutions for advancing education and entrepreneurship in underserved communities.

The students, participating in the NTU PEAK ASEAN Program, conducted field research and developed solutions for two main challenges: improving education access in underserved areas and creating mentorship programs for young entrepreneurs.

The NTU PEAK ASEAN program is designed to develop leadership and problem-solving skills among its students through experiential learning in host countries in Southeast Asia and beyond. Participants create solutions for socio-economic issues while collaborating with local organizations.

'Education is the cornerstone of sustainable development and transformative change,' said Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group and Head of Prince Foundation. 'By collaborating with NTU students, we are bridging nations and generations to tackle pressing challenges.'

The foundation, which serves as the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, one of Cambodia's leading business groups, provided mentors to help students develop recommendations based on local needs while incorporating regional best practices.

Desmond Woo, Deputy Director of NTU Singapore's Career and Attachment Office, said the Foundation gave students valuable experience addressing real-world problems.

'The Foundation's guidance and resources have been instrumental in equipping students to deliver innovative, practical solutions that align with Cambodia's aspirations for growth and development,' Woo said.

The program aligns with the Cambodian government's development goals and reflects Prince Foundation's focus on education, healthcare and community service initiatives.

This marks the second time Prince Foundation has hosted the NTU PEAK ASEAN Program in Cambodia, with the first time in 2022.

About Prince Foundation

Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia's leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation works with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people's well-being and livelihoods, guided by the vision: 'Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia.'

Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, and community engagement initiatives, Prince Foundation collaborates with partners to deliver sustainable programs that create opportunities for Cambodia's youth, build community resilience, and contribute to sustainable infrastructure.

The Foundation's flagship projects include the Chen Zhi Scholarship, which offers full scholarships, stipends, internships, and job opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over seven years, and Prince Horology, a state-of-the-art facility where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking. Since its inception, Prince Foundation has launched more than 250 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 1.5 million people and providing donations exceeding US$17 million.



