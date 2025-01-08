Humareso Acquires Rhabit Analytics, Strengthening Its Position As A Leader In Talent Development And HR Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Humareso, a global leader in human resources consulting and talent development solutions, is thrilled to announce its of Rhabit Analytics, a cutting-edge provider of employee performance and engagement analytics. This strategic acquisition underscores Humareso's commitment to delivering data-driven, innovative solutions that empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their workforce.

Rhabit Analytics has earned a reputation for its user-friendly that enables businesses to gain real-time insights into employee performance, engagement, and development. By integrating Rhabit's advanced analytics capabilities with Humareso's expertise in HR strategy and organizational transformation, the combined entity aims to redefine the way organizations approach talent development.

"We are excited to welcome Rhabit Analytics," said John Baldino, President of Humareso. "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide our clients with the tools and insights they need to create high-performing, engaged, and resilient teams. Rhabit's technology complements our suite of HR solutions, enabling us to offer a more comprehensive approach to workforce management."

The acquisition will enable Humareso to:

By leveraging Rhabit's real-time analytics, Humareso clients can make informed decisions about talent development, workforce planning, and employee engagement strategies.The integration of Rhabit's intuitive feedback and coaching tools will empower organizations to foster a culture of continuous improvement and development.Combining Rhabit's technology with Humareso's consulting expertise will allow for tailored solutions that address the unique challenges and goals of each client.

"Joining forces with Humareso is an incredible opportunity to expand our impact," said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Rhabit Analytics. "Our shared vision for creating smarter, agile workplaces will enable us to drive meaningful change for organizations around the world."

For more information about the acquisition, what it means for current and future clients, please visit or contact [email protected] .

About Humareso: Humareso is a global HR consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations transform their workforce strategies through innovative solutions and expert guidance. With a focus on talent development, organizational design, and strategic HR initiatives, Humareso partners with businesses to achieve sustainable growth and success.

About Rhabit Analytics: Rhabit Analytics is a leading provider of performance and engagement analytics solutions. Its platform empowers organizations to harness real-time data to drive employee development, improve engagement, and achieve business objectives.

