Steve Cain, CLTC®, National Sales Leader At LTCI Partners, LLC Will Be A Key Contributor To The Voluntary Benefits Voice

- Steve Cain, CLTC®, National Sales Leader at LTCI Partners, LLCPARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Voluntary Advantage is excited to announce that Steve Cain, CLTC®, National Sales Leader at LTCI Partners , LLC will be a Key Contributor to their monthly publication for the Voluntary Benefits industry,“The Voluntary Benefits Voice” starting in January 2025.About the partnership, Steve says,“To much is given, much is expected. I've been so fortunate to be part of the Voluntary Benefits business and I'm looking forward to sharing importance of Long-Term Care planning and my insights with benefits professionals.”Voluntary Advantage is excited to share Steve's thought leadership on trends and the importance of long-term care insurance with the marketplace. Long-term care insurance is a valuable benefit in the employee benefits marketplace and is offered by employers to support financial well-being and address a growing need for extended care coverage. With an aging workforce and increasing longevity, providing long-term care insurance can help employees safeguard their retirement savings, reduce stress related to caregiving responsibilities, and enhance overall peace of mind.For more information about LTCI Partners, visit:About Voluntary Advantage:Voluntary Advantage was formed by the Voluntary Benefits industry, for the Employee Benefits industry, with a mission of creating a community for the Voluntary Benefits industry to share information and ideas with the intent of driving innovation in the industry. Voluntary Advantage publishes a monthly digital magazine and holds virtual conference and speaker series events throughout the year.Visit today to subscribe to receive information, updates, and the Voluntary Benefits Voice magazine.For marketing and advertising requests for Voluntary Advantage, please contact Heather Garbers at ... or Trevor Garbers at ....

