S. Korean President To Comply With Indictment, Preliminary Detention Warrant

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Jan 8 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol, will comply with an indictment or preliminary detention warrant, Yoon's defense counsel said today, following the extension of the arrest warrant, against the impeached president on the previous day.

The defense counsel told local reporters that, Yoon had a position of complying with a court trial, after he is indicted or a preliminary detention warrant is sought.

The preliminary warrant is sought by prosecutors, when it is impossible to immediately detain a suspect at large for up to 20 days. The valid period for the warrant is determined by a judge at random, mostly for 10 days.

The counsel noted that, Yoon had a position of not complying with investigations, through the“invalid” arrest warrant, saying, the detention warrant should be issued by the Seoul Central District Court.

The Seoul Western District Court issued the second warrant yesterday, to arrest Yoon for up to 48 hours, extending the validity of the first arrest warrant that expired on Monday.

Investigators attempted to arrest Yoon in the presidential residence on Jan 3, but it failed as the presidential security service blocked the execution of the warrant.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was passed in the National Assembly on Dec 14, last year and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.

Yoon, who was named by investigative agencies as a suspected ringleader on an insurrection charge, declared martial law on the night of Dec 3, but it was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.– NNN-YONHAP