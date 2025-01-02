Piex AI: Launching The World's First Personalized, On-Device AI Pendant At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PieX's mission is to enhance users' mental through advanced applications such as AI life coaching, guided breathing exercises, and comprehensive health monitoring. The PieX pendant is a holistic tool that applies physiological and psychological to support emotional well-being. By empowering users to recognize and embrace their feelings, PieX promotes users to build a positive mindset, ultimately enhancing their mental and well-being.

Proprietary Sensing and AI

The PieX pendant is built upon our proprietary Sensing and foundation models featuring both Personalized AI and On-device AI . The sensing technology provides 24/7 accurate emotion tracking results to build a personalized emotion database for each user, making the AI know users better. Moreover, the AI running on users' own phones ensures that users' emotional data and auto-journaled information are processed and stored locally, eliminating the need for cloud storage. This feature provides an ultimate solution to enhance user privacy and data security in the LLM era.



Sensing Tech : The pendant's sensing capability not only accurately measures indicators of stress, such as the wearer's HRV (heart rate variability), but also precisely assesses the user's emotional state through their speech tone during conversation. By combining these two aspects, it provides users with a comprehensive emotional tracking insight. Moreover, the pendant's sensing ability also offers users the capacity to perceive their environment and events, correlating emotional states with daily occurrences, thus helping users better cope with various emotional changes. AI Tech : Leveraging the exceptional sensing capabilities of the pendant, our device will provide a personalized AI that understands the user best. It can automatically offer options for meditation and breathing exercises based on the user's emotional changes and preferences, enabling users to take a more proactive approach to their mental health. Additionally, all emotional sensing and data processing analysis occur solely on the user's personal device, with no need for cloud uploads. Even large language models run locally, ensuring that sensitive information never leaves the user's devices.

PieX AI at CES: Booth #63001-02,Level 1,Hall G, Venetian Expo.



