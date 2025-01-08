Kuwait Expresses Sympathy, Solidarity With China Over Tibet Earthquake
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) - The State of Kuwait expressed Wednesday sympathy and solidarity with the government and people of China over the Tibet earthquake, which resulted in a score of casualties.
In a statement, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister expressed condolences to the Chinese government and people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Yesterday, China said that over 93 people have been confirmed dead, and over 130 others injured after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted city of Xigaze in Xizang Autonomous Region (Tibet). (end)
