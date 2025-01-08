Maniology's Mani X Me Subscription Box For January 2025 Captures The Elegance Of The Coquette Trend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Mani X Me Box for January 2025 is inspired by the coquette aesthetic, which is currently trending on TikTok.

The Mani X Me Box from Maniology features an array of nail art products perfect for fans of the coquette aesthetic.

Maniology is kicking off the new year with a Subscription Box inspired by the vintage and delicate world of the coquette aesthetic.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Maniology, a nail art company known for their easy-to-use nail stamping kits , is kicking off the new year with a Subscription Box inspired by the vintage and delicate world of the coquette aesthetic. January's Mani x Me Box celebrates the demure elegance and romantic allure that has captivated audiences across social media platforms like TikTok. This collection arrives just in time to inspire swoon-worthy manicures for Valentine's Day and beyond.

The Mani x Me subscription box, which is delivered on a monthly basis to members, has become a favorite among nail art aficionados for its curated monthly themes, early-access polishes, exclusive stamping plates, and surprise gifts. January's box is no exception, offering subscribers a thoughtful blend of intricate designs and playful details that echo the soft, feminine charm of the coquette trend.

This limited-time collection brings a dreamy blend of vintage romance and modern creativity to life. It contains 2 exclusive nail stamping plates, 2 early-access nail polishes, a bonus gift, and other benefits for first-time subscribers.

The first nail stamping plate included in this month's Mani X Me box is the MXM143 stamping plate, which embodies the essence of the coquette aesthetic with bows, pearls, lace details, and tiny bunnies. Next is the MXM144 stamping plate, which features full-nail patterns of vintage florals, classic gingham, and delicate ribbons.

In addition to these 2 exclusive nail stamping plates are 2 early-access nail polishes: "Silk and Satin” (P147) is a baby pink nail polish with a pearl finish, and "Pout" (B539) is a bright red stamping polish with a creamy finish.

Each Mani X Me box from Maniology also features a bonus gift that changes each month. The bonus gift for January 2025 is a pack of 3D color-changing heart nail decals. These charming hearts shift from clear to pink to red under UV light, which can add an enchanting element to coquette-inspired nail art.

Maniology is dedicated to making nail art accessible, fun, and empowering for everyone. Through innovative tools, high-quality products, and a passion for creativity, the company helps individuals express their unique style and artistry. From beginners to seasoned pros, Maniology offers something for every nail art enthusiast.

Maniology's Mani x Me Box delivers more than nail art supplies-it offers subscribers exclusive early access to new designs and products, along with thoughtfully curated themes each month. Subscribers can explore unique creative opportunities and connect with a global community of nail art enthusiasts who share ideas, tips, and inspiration.

Jeff Woerner

Oculus Eyecare

+1 (206) 588-1241

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

💖 💌 Coquette Chic: Perfect Nails for Valentine's Day with Mani x Me Jan 2025 Unboxing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.