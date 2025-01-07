CNH Are In The CSR Good Book!

(MENAFN- 3BL) CNH brands, CASE Equipment and New Holland , got their CSR projects published in the CSR Good Book.

New Holland's CSR Project Sustainable Environment Solution, which focuses on the improvement of straw management, was featured as one of the articles. The magazine also featured CASE India CSR Projects Hunar & LEAD which focuses on skill development training for young people. The magazine also included a profile of CNH's India Sales Director Sandeep Gupta, CASE Marketing Director Puneet Vidyarthi, and CSR India Lead Kavita Sah.

The release event included many discussions and panel sessions throughout the day. Kavita Sah took part as a panelist on the topic of corporate environmental responsibility, carbon footprint reduction, green technology & innovation, and sustainable resource management. The CSR Good Book showcases India's most sustainable brands and socially responsible initiatives. To explore more, visit CSR Good Book.