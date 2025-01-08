One Dead, Three Injured As Russia Attacks Industrial Infrastructure In Zaporizhzhia
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces hit an industrial infrastructure facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, January 8.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform saw.
"The enemy attacked industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia. Remain in shelters throughout the day," he wrote.
Fedorov later added, citing tentative reports: "One person was killed, three more were wounded".
The Ukrainian Air Force reported the threat of a strike by KAB glide bombs.
As of 16:09, four municipal trams, running on routes 10, 12, 14, and 15, have suspended operations due to the Russian strike.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops attacked 12 settlements across Zaporizhzhia region over the past day.
