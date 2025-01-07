Bloomberg News Ranks Jason Schenker #1 U.S. Unemployment Rate Forecaster In The World Through The End Of Q4 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bloomberg News ranked Jason Schenker the #1 U.S. Unemployment Rate Forecaster in the World for Q4 2024 with other top rankings.

- Jason Schenker, President of Prestige EconomicsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prestige Economics and The Futurist Institute are excited to share that the world-renowned economist, futurist, and bestselling author Jason Schenker has again been recognized by Bloomberg News for his exceptional economic forecast accuracy following the end of Q4 2024.Jason Schenker has been a professional economist for over 20 years. He had been consistently top-ranked by Bloomberg News for the forecast accuracy of Prestige Economics FX, commodity, and economic forecasts.Bloomberg News Q4 2024 Top Rankings for Jason Schenker's U.S. Economic Indicator Forecasts for Prestige Economics:#1 U.S. Unemployment Rate Forecaster in the World#6 ISM Manufacturing PMI Forecaster in the World#7 Consumer Confidence Forecaster in the WorldThe economic indicator rankings are based on forecasts made throughout the 12 months ending with the close of Q4 2024. These rankings recognize Mr. Schenker's superior work in predicting important economic and financial indicators for Prestige Economics.Mr. Schenker was also ranked the #1 U.S. Unemployment Rate Forecaster in the World for his forecasts made through the 12 months ending with the close of Q3 2024.Prestige Economics forecasts produced by Jason Schenker have been top-ranked by Bloomberg in 47 different categories since 2011, including being ranked #1 in the world in 27 categories.“I am very proud of our forecasting track record, which demonstrates the value we bring to Prestige Economics clients,” commented Mr. Schenker.“Prestige Economics is devoted to delivering reliable and actionable economic and financial insights to our clients. Consistently being recognized by Bloomberg News for my forecast accuracy demonstrates the value Prestige Economics provides to our clients. It also brings me meaningful professional and personal validation.”These accolades reinforce Jason Schenker's status as a leading economic speaker, global forecaster, author, and futurist. In these roles, Mr. Schenker has consistently demonstrated his commitment to providing robust economic analysis and accurate forecasts that guide strategic decision-making.Mr. Schenker is also the Chairman of The Futurist Institute.About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He has given over 1,200 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Around 1.3 million students have taken Jason's 42 LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, and finance. He is the author and editor of 36 books, including 15 bestsellers on economics, technology, finance, supply chain, and energy. Mr. Schenker holds master's degrees in Applied Economics from UNC Greensboro, Germanic Languages and Literature from UNC Chapel Hill, and Negotiation, Conflict Resolution, and Peacebuilding from CSU Dominguez Hills. He is also a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and an Adjunct Fellow of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Mr. Schenker was also a 2023-2024 Non-Resident Fellow of the Joint Special Operations University at the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), where his research focused on the impact of U.S. labor market conditions on Department of Defense recruiting shortfalls. Jason Schenker is a LinkedIn Top Voice and a Forbes Contributor.- For more information about Jason Schenker, visitAbout Prestige EconomicsFounded in 2009, Prestige Economics is a leading financial market research firm specializing in economic, risk, and strategy consulting. Thanks to Jason Schenker, the firm has a long track record of accurately forecasting economic indicators, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates. With a reputation for rigorous analysis and high-quality forecasts, Prestige Economics assists clients in navigating complex economic trends to make informed decisions. Prestige Economics has also created ground-breaking geopolitical research on Cold War Two®.- For more information, visit

