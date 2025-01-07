RICTOR Unveils The World's First Amphibious Passenger Flying Motorcycle, Equipped With Automatic Route Planning And Takeoff/Landing System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICTOR, as an international brand incubated by KUICKWHEEL, focuses on the smart mobility field and is committed to providing users with more convenient, efficient, and eco-friendly mobility solutions. At the 2025 CES in Las Vegas, RICTOR showcased its all-terrain mobility products, and the launch of the Skyrider X1 flying motorcycle attracted widespread attention from global audiences, becoming the star exhibit of the show.

Skyrider

X1: Redefining "Future Mobility"

The Skyrider X1, RICTOR's latest breakthrough in the eVTOL field, elevates the concept of "future mobility" to unprecedented heights. RICTOR envisions a near future where personal flight is no longer an unreachable dream but an accessible reality.

This flying motorcycle represents a revolutionary leap in passenger aviation. Designed as an amphibious vehicle, it seamlessly combines land and air functionality, offering users the ultimate freedom in driving experiences. Its multi-functional personal vehicle design features:



4-axis, 8-propeller system for enhanced stability.

Carbon fiber composite and aviation-grade aluminum materials for unmatched durability and performance.

A maximum flight speed of 100 km/h and a flight duration of up to 40 minutes. A 50 kW onboard DC charging station, ensuring worry-free journeys.

Smart Technology for a Seamless Experience

The Skyrider X1 excels in intelligence, featuring:



Automatic route planning to identify optimal flight paths based on set destinations.

Real-time weather and environmental adaptability, automatically adjusting altitude, speed, and direction for efficient and safe travel.

Automated take-off and landing functions, simplifying the flight process by allowing pilots to set destinations while the vehicle handles the rest. Manual control options for pilots who prefer hands-on operation, including joystick functionality, catering to diverse user preferences.

Safety as a Priority

Safety is paramount in the Skyrider X1's design. It includes:



Triple-redundant flight control systems, ensuring safe operation even if an engine fails. BMS battery safety protection and an integrated emergency parachute for comprehensive safety assurance.

Accessibility and Affordability

Compared to existing low-altitude flying products, the Skyrider X1 stands out with its lightweight build, enhanced flexibility, and competitive pricing. By balancing high performance with affordability, RICTOR brings the joy of flying within reach for more users.

A Visionary Future

RICTOR is paving the way for a future where flying becomes part of everyday life, empowering individuals to reach new heights and horizons. With the Skyrider X1 as a testament to its innovation, RICTOR continues to rewrite the narrative of smart mobility, proving that the sky is no longer the limit.

RICTOR: Soaring Beyond Horizons, Transforming the Future.

