Intel Unveils Next-Generation AI and Edge Computing Innovations in Dubai

(MENAFN- Action PR) Intel Extends Leadership in AI PCs and Edge Computing at CES 2025

Intel pushes the boundaries of AI performance and power efficiency for businesses and consumers, ushering in the next era of AI computing.



NEWS HIGHLIGHTS



• New Intel® Core™ Ultra 200V series mobile processors with Intel vPro® are empowering businesses with AI-driven productivity and enhanced IT management1. The combination of performance, efficiency and industry-leading business computing with advanced security and manageability – all while enabling a seamless Microsoft Copilot+ experience – helps to deliver a robust platform for modern workplaces.

• New Intel® Core™ Ultra 200HX and H series mobile processors feature improved Performance-cores and Efficient-cores, an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) for AI acceleration, and available Intel® Arc™ graphics2.

• New Intel® Core™ Ultra 200U series mobile processors blend performance and power efficiency for mainstream mobile users.

• Expansion of the Intel Core Ultra 200S series desktop processor portfolio with 12 new 65- watt and 35-watt offerings for mainstream desktop users.

• New Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, Intel® Core™ processors, and Intel® Processors for edge computing prioritize scalability and performance across edge-relevant applications. These processors, particularly the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9, excel in AI workloads, showcasing significant gen-over-gen performance advancements in key areas like media processing and AI analytics3.

• New updates on Intel’s 18A manufacturing and next-generation processor family.



LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 – Today, at CES 2025, Intel unveiled the new Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 2) processors, designed to revolutionize mobile computing for businesses, creators and enthusiast gamers. The latest additions to the Intel Core Ultra family feature cutting-edge AI enhancements, increased efficiency and performance improvements.



“Intel Core Ultra processors are setting new benchmarks for mobile AI and graphics, once again demonstrating the superior performance and efficiency of the x86 architecture as we shape the future of personal computing,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, interim co-CEO of Intel and CEO of Intel Products. “The strength of our AI PC product innovation, combined with the breadth and scale of our hardware and software ecosystem across all segments of the market, is empowering users with a better experience in the traditional ways we use PCs for productivity, creation and communication, while opening up completely new capabilities with over 400 AI features. And Intel is only going to continue bolstering its AI PC product portfolio in 2025 and beyond as we sample our lead Intel 18A product to customers now ahead of volume production in the second half of 2025.”





MENAFN08012025002727000831ID1109067900